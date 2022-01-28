NBA Trade Rumors: 'Everyone's Available' from Bradley Beal's Wizards

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Washington Wizards are reportedly open to trading anyone amid a recent slide that erased a hot start to the season.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on Thursday's episode of his The Lowe Post podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), sources have indicated that "basically everyone's available" in Washington, although he hasn't heard anything regarding the Wizards shopping star guard Bradley Beal.

Lowe added that guard Spencer Dinwiddie and center Montrezl Harrell are the players he has heard mentioned most as potential trade candidates.

Things initially looked promising for the Wizards this season, as they raced out to an 11-5 start and were among the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but they have largely gone south since then.

Washington has lost seven of its past 11 games, and it is in the midst of a four-game losing streak that has dropped its record to 23-25.

That is only good enough for 10th in the Eastern Conference, meaning the Wizards are on the brink of falling out of postseason play-in game territory.

If the Wizards do decide to start selling off players, Beal would undoubtedly garner the most interest and net Washington the most in return.

Beal has a player option for next season, meaning he could become a free agent and leave the Wizards at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season for nothing if they roll the dice and don't trade him.

While Beal has dealt with injuries and missed some time this season, he has remained productive when on the court with averages of 23.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers made per game, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The three-time All-Star has undoubtedly dropped off from what he accomplished last season, however, when he averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game.

As for Dinwiddie and Harrell, both make sense as potential trade candidates for multiple reasons.

Dinwiddie is signed through at least next season, but he has largely struggled, averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers made while shooting just 38.8 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from long range.

Trading him would leave a hole at point guard, but it would allow the Wizards to give Aaron Holiday and Raul Neto more playing time and explore younger options during the offseason.

Meanwhile, Harrell is on an expiring contract and is part of a logjam at center with Daniel Gafford and Thomas Bryant.

Harrell, who was acquired during the offseason along with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, has played well primarily in a bench role.

The 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 14.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, while shooting a career-best 65.2 percent from the field.

Harrell would undoubtedly be of interest to a contender because of his ability to produce regardless of what role he is placed in.

Other players to watch on the trade front for Washington are Neto and Bryant since they are both playing under expiring contracts as well.

The Wizards could be a busy team on or before the trade deadline, which is set for Feb. 10.