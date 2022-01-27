NBA Trade Rumor Intel: Latest on Collins, Turner, McCollum, Grant, MoreJanuary 27, 2022
NBA Trade Rumor Intel: Latest on Collins, Turner, McCollum, Grant, More
At this stage of the NBA's midseason trade window, the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans are considered to be the most active teams in trade conversations ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline.
With the Ben Simmons saga still in apparent limbo, John Collins, Myles Turner, CJ McCollum and Jerami Grant remain the biggest names regularly mentioned by league personnel as likely trade candidates.
More Hawks Shakeups Coming?
Under lead executive Travis Schlenk, Atlanta hasn’t shied away from bold roster moves recently. From the in-season acquisition of Clint Capela to the offseason splurges for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, the Hawks have regularly tried to maximize their playoff chances around Trae Young.
All those pieces now comprise an expensive puzzle. Finances and interpersonal dynamics already led Cam Reddish out the door, ahead of extension discussions this summer. John Collins and Gallinari would seem to be the most likely players integral to their 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run who could see a change of scenery next. Bogdan Bogdanovic's name has appeared in conversations with several rival teams as well, sources said. All three have been involved in Atlanta's negotiations to acquire Ben Simmons.
One team contacted by Atlanta regarding Collins told Bleacher Report the Hawks were only seeking a valuable first-round pick and a starting-caliber player in exchange for the talented young forward.
Other teams believe the Hawks could draw an even higher return. Jerami Grant has been frequently mentioned as a primary trade target for the Hawks this deadline, and Atlanta placed a call to San Antonio about Derrick White, sources said. The Spurs and Mavericks have been considered Collins suitors dating back to the 2020 offseason.
Another interesting Hawks tidbit: Before Atlanta sent Reddish to New York, the Hawks and Celtics discussed a framework that would have swapped Marcus Smart for Kevin Heurter and Reddish, sources said. It's unclear how far that dialogue progressed.
Portland's Uncertain Future
The week leading up to Damian Lillard's abdominal surgery, league insiders expected Portland to embrace a one-season rebuild: shut down the vets and add a top lottery selection to an emerging core of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little.
But the Blazers then rallied six wins in 10 games to reclaim the final spot in the Western Conference play-in picture, and rival executives are preparing for the possibility that Portland becomes a buyer at the deadline.
One thing remains clear: The Trail Blazers, unlikely to march deep into the postseason, appear motivated to dodge the tax. Add in Simons' recent explosion before his restricted free agency this summer, and rival executives have painted all of CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington as potential trade candidates.
The destination most often linked to McCollum has been New Orleans, who could sensibly deal Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart. That would give the Blazers a center replacement for Nurkic, a strong veteran contributor in Hart and sneak Portland under the tax. It would seem the Pelicans would be more willing to part with Tomas Satoranksy and Jaxson Hayes over Valanciunas, however.
For those wondering whether interim general manager Joe Cronin has the agency to make a move like trading McCollum, just look at what he’s already done. The executive has already hired and terminated various figures within Portland's basketball operations, including the scouting department, public relations and medical teams.
When Cronin asked permission to interview former Cavaliers executive Andrae Patterson, the job offer came one day later, sources told B/R. Patterson will have significant input in the Blazers' draft and free agency planning as an assistant general manager, with discretion to hire staffers. This Portland nucleus clearly has the authority to trade major pieces of this roster.
Portland has been mentioned among the long list of Jerami Grant suitors. While the Pistons have conveyed a preference for young talent and draft capital in return for Grant, Detroit was one of Powell's top free agency options just last summer. Pistons head coach Dwane Casey of course overlapped with Powell in Toronto.
Covington is expected to draw numerous interested teams. Yet Utah, a popular destination mentioned by league figures, has been described to B/R as an unlikely landing spot despite their initial overtures with Portland.
Myles Turner Injury Hanging over Pacers?
Before Myles Turner sustained a stress reaction in his left foot, league personnel were pointing to the Pacers center as perhaps the first big domino to fall this trade window. There was strong momentum in conversations between Indiana and Portland, sources said, yet there's dwindling confidence from league personnel about Turner's injury timeline and his ability to help a potential new team's playoff push this season.
In addition to the Blazers, the Mavericks, Raptors, Knicks, Hornets and Kings have been mentioned as Turner suitors. The majority of rival executives contacted by B/R have described the Pacers' as demanding far more—multiple first-round picks—than teams have so far shown in interest for both Turner and Domantas Sabonis.
Landing Sabonis would require a package commensurate with the haul Orlando received for Nikola Vucevic last summer, according to our intel. Sacramento and New Orleans have both expressed a desire for Sabonis, although it’s far more likely that Turner would be the Pacers big man out the door if his injury forces Indiana to drop their asking price.
Perhaps the Blazers could still make sense for Turner. Adding the center could fortify Portland's frontcourt next season and also help the Blazers' lottery positioning this season if his injury persists. Yet there’s an increasing likelihood that Turner remains in Indiana beyond the deadline before the Pacers engage trade overtures come draft time.
Kings' Ransom
The Kings are expected to make some type of significant move ahead of the deadline in an effort to claw back toward the postseason picture.
Sacramento is said to be pursuing the two Pacers bigs and Jerami Grant, while also exploring avenues to move Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley.
Tristan Thompson is also considered available for a second-round pick.
Bucks Looking for Bigs
Uncertainty regarding Brook Lopez's injury status looms over Milwaukee's frontcourt rotation, and the Bucks are poking around for center reinforcements ahead of the deadline, sources told B/R.
Semi Ojeleye is considered available for trade, and rival teams have called about wings Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVencenzo, sources said.
Jalen Smith has been mentioned as a potential trade target.
Nets Additions
In efforts to bolster their roster around Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets remain engaged in conversations regarding Jevon Carter, Bruce Brown and to a lesser extent Nic Claxton, sources said.
Brooklyn is working to find a new home for Paul Millsap that would provide the veteran with more playing time and supply the Nets with some type of return. Before agreeing to terms with the Nets this offseason, Millsap had significant conversations with both Golden State and Chicago.
Rockets Rebuild
Miami has consistently been mentioned as a suitor for Christian Wood this week. The Rockets are searching for a sizable return for the skilled forward. So far, a framework of Duncan Robinson for Wood has circulated around the league, but Houston appears to require far more to part with their frontcourt centerpiece.
In conversations with rival teams, the Rockets have conveyed a confidence they will receive a first-round pick in exchange for Eric Gordon before the Feb. 10 buzzer.
Another Houston veteran drawing significant interest of late has been center Daniel Theis. The high price for Myles Turner has led several teams including Boston, Charlotte, Milwaukee and Toronto to inquire about the Rockets big man.
Cavaliers Upgrade
Cleveland remains open to packaging Ricky Rubio and future draft capital to land a significant wing contributor to supplement Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarret Allen in the season-long absence of Collin Sexton.
As the trade market seems to have few two-way wings available, several teams, including San Antonio, Charlotte, Dallas and Milwaukee, have phoned about Cedi Osman.
Mavericks Moves
While rival personnel continue positing Dallas will have to choose one of Jalen Brunson or Dorian Finney-Smith to sacrifice ahead of their upcoming free agency windows, the Mavericks have expressed a confidence they will be able to retain both key contributors. To do so, Dallas will need to stave off the expected advances from New York for Brunson.
Meanwhile, Finney-Smith is said to be searching for roughly $15 million in average annual value this offseason.
Celtics Decisions
It's a few weeks before the deadline, so it seems only fitting that Marcus Smart's name has once again percolated in trade talk. But it will take significant value in return, sources said, for Boston to ever part with Smart. There's still a sense around the league that a healthy Celtics unit could fare far better down the stretch of this regular season than Boston's early growing pains under head coach Ime Udoka have so far produced.
Al Horford's name has been mentioned more often in trade conversations this week. The 35-year-old has just $14.5 million of next season's $26.5 million salary guaranteed for any team in search of upcoming cap relief, but there would seem to be a limited market for the veteran center.
Dennis Schroder and Aaron Nesmith continued to be labeled as likely trade candidates by league personnel as well. Getting out of the tax appears to remain a key goal for Boston.
Raptors Targets
In addition to Toronto's aforementioned interest in Myles Turner, the Raptors are said to be searching for frontcourt reinforcements. They've indeed called San Antonio regarding Jakob Poeltl, as first noted by Marc Stein, but the Spurs have fielded numerous calls on the 26-year-old center and are seeking a strong return in any deal. The Raptors have also been mentioned as a possible Daniel Theis destination.
Toronto has been circling centers for some time. There were discussions regarding a Sabonis-Pascal Siakam swap, but those negotiations stalled, sources said. The Raptors were closely monitoring Andre Drummond's situation in Cleveland prior to last season's deadline, and were lurking in the background of Jarrett Allen's free agency last summer.
Kenrich Williams
For teams inquiring about adding Oklahoma City swingman Kenrich Williams, the Thunder's asking price has so far been categorized as a first-round pick.