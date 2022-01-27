NBA Trade Rumor Intel: Latest on Collins, Turner, McCollum, Grant, More

2 of 12

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The week leading up to Damian Lillard's abdominal surgery, league insiders expected Portland to embrace a one-season rebuild: shut down the vets and add a top lottery selection to an emerging core of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little.

But the Blazers then rallied six wins in 10 games to reclaim the final spot in the Western Conference play-in picture, and rival executives are preparing for the possibility that Portland becomes a buyer at the deadline.

One thing remains clear: The Trail Blazers, unlikely to march deep into the postseason, appear motivated to dodge the tax. Add in Simons' recent explosion before his restricted free agency this summer, and rival executives have painted all of CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington as potential trade candidates.

The destination most often linked to McCollum has been New Orleans, who could sensibly deal Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart. That would give the Blazers a center replacement for Nurkic, a strong veteran contributor in Hart and sneak Portland under the tax. It would seem the Pelicans would be more willing to part with Tomas Satoranksy and Jaxson Hayes over Valanciunas, however.

For those wondering whether interim general manager Joe Cronin has the agency to make a move like trading McCollum, just look at what he’s already done. The executive has already hired and terminated various figures within Portland's basketball operations, including the scouting department, public relations and medical teams.

When Cronin asked permission to interview former Cavaliers executive Andrae Patterson, the job offer came one day later, sources told B/R. Patterson will have significant input in the Blazers' draft and free agency planning as an assistant general manager, with discretion to hire staffers. This Portland nucleus clearly has the authority to trade major pieces of this roster.

Portland has been mentioned among the long list of Jerami Grant suitors. While the Pistons have conveyed a preference for young talent and draft capital in return for Grant, Detroit was one of Powell's top free agency options just last summer. Pistons head coach Dwane Casey of course overlapped with Powell in Toronto.

Covington is expected to draw numerous interested teams. Yet Utah, a popular destination mentioned by league figures, has been described to B/R as an unlikely landing spot despite their initial overtures with Portland.