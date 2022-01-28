NBA Teams Desperate for a Deal by 2022 Trade Deadline

0 of 6

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Every NBA team has some motivation to make a move between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Whether adding a piece to help with a second-half push or subtracting a present contributor for a future asset, each organization has something it can do during trade season.

Not every team will take action, of course. For many, the reality might be that the best move is the one it doesn't make.

The following six squads don't have that option, though. Their situations have become calls to action, and their respective front offices must respond accordingly.