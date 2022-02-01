National Signing Day 2022: Grading Every Top 25 Team's Recruiting ClassFebruary 1, 2022
National Signing Day 2022: Grading Every Top 25 Team's Recruiting Class
Recruiting rankings have proven to be vitally important over the course of recent history, especially at the very top of the college football stratosphere.
As the inexact science of evaluating teenagers has crystalized over the past couple of decades, the experts get better zeroing in on difference-making talent, and the best classes normally are normally well-represented at the top.
It doesn't hurt when the best coaches such as Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Ryan Day are also traditionally some of the best recruiters.
But it doesn't always work out that way. Sometimes, teams jell and come together despite not having the highest-ranked classes. Other times, senior-laden squads forge terrific seasons, or lighter schedules result in big runs that finish with lofty rankings.
This year, we used the final Associated Press rankings to look at college football's top teams and see how they're doing on the recruiting trail. Are they recruiting the type of star power to surge to the top, or is there a dip in talent that could see them tumble?
With National Signing Day looming, let's take a look at how college football's top 25 teams are doing convincing players they have what it takes to stay in the national conversation. Transfers are included in these rankings.
Nos. 25-21
25. San Diego State Aztecs
Key signees/commits: 3-star RB Lucky Sutton, 3-star ATH Hassan Mahasin, 3-star WR Jacoby Kelly
Analysis: Brady Hoke's Aztecs had an outstanding season, finishing 12-2 with a Frisco Bowl win over UTSA. Though they fell in the Mountain West title game to Utah State, they've got a lot to sell, including one of the nicest locales in the country.
Recruits are listening. With some upheaval in the conference, Hoke cobbled together the second-best group in the league.
The offensive skill-position players are what sets this group apart with guys like Sutton and Kelly as the bell cows, and there were also some recruiting wins on the back end of the defense in the secondary. Getting Virginia Tech QB transfer Braxton Burmeister will pay immediate dividends, too. This is a solid group.
Grade: B
24. Utah State Aggies
Key signees/commits: 3-star IOL Weylin Lapuaho, 3-star QB Bishop Davenport, 3-star IOL Irae Leilua
Analysis: Blake Anderson's dream season ended with a championship run, and nobody could have predicted it for an Aggies team that fired its coach a year ago. The success materialized in recruiting, where Anderson's explosive offense yielded plenty of future weapons, and the Aggies improved nearly 60 spots in recruiting rankings from last year.
Davenport looks like the future leader of the offense, and he has plenty of skill-position players around him like 3-star RB Max Alford. But the biggest wins came along the offensive front where Anderson loaded up with seven linemen.
Transfer portal wins like getting WR Xavier Williams from Alabama and former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams make things look strong for the future in Logan.
Grade: B
23. Iowa Hawkeyes
Key signees/commits: 4-star S Xavier Nwankpa, 4-star DL Aaron Graves, 3-star QB Carson May
Analysis: Don't sleep on Kirk Ferentz's recruiting prowess this season; Iowa looks like it's going to be competing in the Big Ten West for years to come.
After finishing in the top 30 a year ago, the Hawkeyes again are firmly there in 2022, bolstered by Nwankpa, who looks like a future NFL player with instant-impact star potential. Throw in guys like Graves, and there are some nice-looking defensive playmakers.
The Hawkeyes need offensive skill-position players after this year's struggles, and they got them with the running back combo of Jaziun Patterson and Caleb Johnson. QB Carson May looks like he could develop into a quality signal-caller, too.
There isn't a bunch of top-end power, but Iowa's class is deep with players who Ferentz can mold.
Grade: B
22. Oregon Ducks
Key signees/commits: 4-star CB Jalil Tucker, 4-star LB Devon Jackson, 4-star DL Gracen Halton
Analysis: Ducks fans need to think of this year's down cycle in recruiting as the calm before the storm. There are a lot of questions surrounding a 35-year-old first-time head coach in Dan Lanning, but recruiting ability isn't one of them.
This isn't the type of recruiting class the Ducks are used to after they loaded up in the Mario Cristobal era. The seventh-ranked class in the Pac-12 isn't going to cut it, and they aren't even in the nation's top 50. But a transfer class that includes Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and Colorado safety Christian Gonzalez will help ease the wincing.
Lanning will build his staff and rebound, but with Cristobal leaving for Miami, a mass exodus of recruits followed, and Lanning didn't rally. He's going to have to fix that with some better recruiters heading into the coaching ranks in the Pac-12.
Grade: C-
21. Arkansas Razorbacks
Key signees/commits: 4-star S Isaiah Sategna, 4-star OT Andrew Chamblee, 4-star WR Quincey McAdoo
Analysis: By now, everybody is aware of the turnaround taking place in Fayetteville. Coach Sam Pittman has rebuilt the Hogs in just two seasons, and it helps that he has two coordinators in Kendal Briles and Barry Odom that recruits want to play for.
This year, Pittman has excelled in recruiting and bolstered the team through the transfer portal. It was a nice bonus Sategna was right there at home, and getting a pair of 4-star OTs in Chamblee and E'Marion Harris was a major win that proves Pittman can rake in offensive linemen.
But the real haul came from the portal, headlined by Oklahoma WR transfer Jadon Haselwood and Alabama LB Drew Sanders. Getting 4-star LSU transfers Dwight McGlothern and Landon Jackson was big, too.
Don't expect the Razorbacks to do anything but improve.
Grade: A-
Nos. 20-16
20. North Carolina State Wolfpack
Key signees: 4-star RB Michael Allen, 4-star LB Torren Wright, 3-star QB MJ Morris
Analysis: The Wolfpack have put together back-to-back strong seasons under Dave Doeren, but for whatever reason, the recruiting class tumbled more than 20 spots from last year's finish.
NC State is used to better classes than this year's, and Doeren hasn't yet hit up the portal in a major way, either.
That doesn't change the fact there are some good players, led by Allen, who looks like he can be Zonovan Knight's heir apparent. Morris is another solid prospect who can add weight and be an explosive dual-threat quarterback in the future.
Defensively is where the class depth comes in, and Wright is a player who looks like he'll continue the recent tradition of the Pack producing quality linebackers. Daejuan Thompson is another linebacker who could blossom into a good player. There is a lot to like for the future, but the top-end talent just isn't there.
Grade: C-
19. BYU Cougars
Key signees: 4-star WR Cody Hagen, 4-star DL Aisea Moa, 3-star WR Dominique McKenzie
Analysis: The Cougars took a tiny step back this year after the Zach Wilson era. Staying in the top 25 shows Kalani Sitake has the program on firm footing, and that is obvious in recruiting, too.
Kids are paying attention, and with so much uncertainty surrounding coaching staffs out West, Sitake's stability paid big dividends. The Cougars have put together the best class since 2016 when they finished No. 49.
Hagen and McKenzie are two strong targets, and there are a lot of athletes (Marcus McKenzie, Jarinn Kalama, Cannon DeVries, Trevin Ostler, Brooks Jones and Parker Kingston) who can project at several positions, and a solid transfer class has helped, too.
Former 4-star Oregon OT Kingsley Suamataia will be a force on the front for years to come.
Grade: A-
18. Kentucky Wildcats
Key signees: 4-star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin, 4-star WR Barion Brown, 4-star Edge Tyreese Frearby
Analysis: Is this basketball? It sure feels that way in Kentucky. Coach Mark Stoops has crafted the best class in school history—a group of players firmly in the top 15 across the country and a top-10 class in some services. This class is good all over the place, too.
Offensively, Goodwin is an offensive line anchor the Wildcats had to battle to keep, and getting guys like Brown, Dane Key and quarterback Destin Wade (along with LB brother Keaton) not only marked big recruiting wins, but they also kept those players from rival Tennessee.
Defensively, Wade is joined by Frearby, Deone Walker and Alex Afari on a deep, talented unit.
Factor in the work Stoops did in the transfer portal, getting Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson, Alabama WR Javon Baker and Ohio State DL transfer Darrion Henry-Young, among others, and this is a generational class for Big Blue.
Grade: A+
17. Houston Cougars
Key signees: 4-star WR Matthew Golden, 4-star IOL Demetrius Hunter, 3-star CB Moses Alexander
Analysis: No, this isn't the type of class former coach Tom Herman was used to putting together when he was at the helm of the Cougars, but it still isn't a bad class for Dana Holgorsen, who went from the hot seat to a 12-win season and a bowl win over Auburn.
You'd like to see the uptick translate a little better in the recruiting rankings, but Houston has the third-rated class in the AAC, so that isn't bad. Golden is a guy who can step right in and play, and Alexander is a JUCO star who is tailor-made for Doug Belk's aggressive defense.
This class is strong throughout the defense as well as on the offensive front. So, it could wind up quietly performing better than its ranking.
Grade: C
16. Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
Key signees: 3-star CB Lorenzell Dubose, 3-star LB Kailep Edwards, 3-star QB Zeon Chriss
Analysis: Life without Billy Napier isn't going to be easy, especially at the beginning. The loyal Cajuns fans are just hoping Michael Desmoreaux's familiarity with the program will eventually translate with recruits.
It hasn't happened right away.
A program that finished with a top-70 class a year ago is outside the top 100 with Napier off to Florida, and there are only eight players signed and another hard commit. The cupboard is far from bare in Louisiana, and the Cajuns should have another big year in 2022.
Desmoreaux is young (36) and energetic. Most importantly, he's a Lafayette lifer who knows how to recruit. He'll get it turned around, but for now, little victories like having a terrific developmental prospect like Chriss at quarterback and some quality playmakers coming in on defense will have to suffice.
Grade: D
Nos. 15-11
15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Key signees: 4-star RB Demond Claiborne, 3-star WR Wesley Grimes, 3-star DL Eli Hall
Analysis: The first of two ACC finalists that had big years on the field but couldn't translate that to recruiting, the Demon Deacons are going to have to hang their hat on development. What else is new? Coach Dave Clawson hasn't ever been known to burn up the trail.
But the Deacs put together strong offenses, and after a Gator Bowl win over Rutgers, they hoped recruits would notice. Grimes is a major steal with big-play capability, and Claiborne is an every-down running back who will thrive in the Claw-fense.
Hall (DL) and Derrell Johnson (OL) are some good players in the trenches, but there just aren't enough of them. Wake Forest isn't an easy place to recruit to because of academic standards, but this class is right in line with last year's, and they almost won a conference championship.
Grade: D
14. Clemson Tigers
Key signees: 5-star QB Cade Klubnik, 5-star CB Jeadyn Lukus, 4-star CB Toriano Pride
Analysis: Clemson isn't used to being this low in recruiting, but a closer look at the Tigers' class proves Dabo Swinney hasn't lost a step. When you factor in this is a season where he lost both coordinators to head coaching gigs, a small drop-off had to be expected, right?
Even so, Swinney is going to need to step up his transfer-portal game. Clemson only has QB Hunter Johnson coming in for depth purposes, and that isn't going to "wow" anybody. The Tigers are replacing their share of guys who left.
Klubnik is a future star, a guy who can push D.J. Uiagalelei and make it a quarterback battle. The tandem of Lukus and Pride have as much upside at cornerback as any duo besides the elite guys Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M landed.
Antonio Williams and Adam Randall can help restock the cupboard at receiver, and tackles Collin Sadler and Blake Miller are 4-stars, too.
Grade: B+
13. Pittsburgh Panthers
Key signees: 4-star OT Ryan Baer, 3-star DL Samuel Okunlola, 3-star RB Jordaan Bailey
Analysis: Much like Wake Forest, the ACC champion Pittsburgh Panthers have sputtered so far on the recruiting trail. It's a little more disappointing for Pat Narduzzi, too, considering Pitt has a nice recruiting base. But while instate rival Penn State thrived, Pitt did not.
However, the Panthers did parlay the immense success of Kenny Pickett into landing USC transfer Kedon Slovis, who will be throwing to Jordan Addison and should have weapons around him in what may be his final college season.
Baer is the biggest high school recruiting win, and Bailey is a guy who can compete for carries in 2022. Getting three Power Five transfers and some quality developmental defensive linemen boost this grade a little, but Narduzzi should have recruited better this year.
Grade: C-
12. Utah Utes
Key signees: 4-star QB Nate Johnson, 4-star LB Lander Barton, 4-star RB Jaylon Glover
Analysis: Utah's Kyle Whittingham is the most underrated head coach in the Pac-12 and probably the country, so it's hard to question anything he's doing, especially after the Utes nearly won in their first trip to the Rose Bowl.
This is a good-looking class for Utah, but finishing with the third-ranked class in the Pac-12 is a little disappointing considering the topsy-turvy coaching landscape in the league. Johnson is a legit future star at quarterback, and the Utes have a deep quarterback room already.
Barton is a guy who could get some of Devin Lloyd's snaps in '22, and Glover could replace Tavion Thomas in a few years. Getting transfer Mohamoud Diabate from Florida gives Whittingham a definite starter on next year's defense as the Utes try to repeat as conference champions.
Much like the team, the Utes' haul is nothing flashy, but Whittingham will probably mold them into champions.
Grade: B-
11. Ole Miss Rebels
Key signees: 4-star DL Zxavian Harris, 4-star CB Davison Igbinosun, 4-star LB Jaron Willis
Analysis: Lane Kiffin's pursuit of a quarterback ended exceptionally well when the Rebels landed USC transfer Jaxson Dart—as well as tight end Michael Trigg—over the weekend. These two massive portal pulls give the Rebels a formidable haul that was otherwise lacking on just high school prospects.
Other huge portal wins came in the portal where 5-star RB Zach Evans is an instant-impact starter, and so are Auburn transfer TE J.J. Pegues and Central Michigan LB Troy Brown.
As far as the high school haul, Ole Miss built heavily on defense for the second successive season. The Rebels are trying to fortify a unit that was much-improved this year but still needs players for incoming coordinator Chris Kiffin.
Grade: A
10. Oklahoma Sooners
Key signees: 4-star CB Gentry Williams, 4-star RB Gavin Sawchuk, 4-star LB Kobie McKenzie
Analysis
You may think Oklahoma's letter grade is a little high (or at least should not have that "plus" beside of it) considering the Sooners are only ranked 10th with a great class that fell just shy of elite.
But you may forget the absolute mess the class was in after Lincoln Riley left for the dollar signs and bright lights of Hollywood. Simply put: New coach Brent Venables has done a tremendous job by both steadying the class and keeping it among the nation's best.
Venables seems to be a perfect fit in Norman, and while there likely will be growing pains for the first-time head coach running his program, the Sooners are on firm footing. And the message to recruits is being heard.
Getting McKenzie to spurn Texas and stick with his OU pledge was massive, and while there were some losses from the class, there also were major wins like Jovantae Barnes joining Sawchuk to give the Sooners two dynamic runners.
Getting top-100 cornerback Williams and 4-star athlete Jaren Kanak flipping from Clemson to OU were massive, and that's not even considering the big portal wins like former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel, Hawaii DL Jonah La'ulu and Cal OG McKade Mettauer will help right away.
Though they missed out on Jaxson Dart, Gabriel is a huge win who can keep them competing for Big 12 titles at quarterback.
The Sooners aren't going anywhere.
Grade: A+
9. Michigan State Spartans
Key signees: 4-star QB Katin Houser, 4-star ATH Dillon Tatum, 4-star DT Alex VanSumeren
Analysis
The nation is finding out why coach Mel Tucker was such a major priority when Michigan State went looking to replace Mark Dantonio, and why his name was bounced around for other head-coaching gigs around the country in the offseason.
In the end, Tucker signed a massive, fully guaranteed contract extension to stay in East Lansing, which means the Spartans are going to be players for major recruits now and in the future, as long as they keep showing improvement on the field. They finished 11-2 last year, and kids notice.
Houser looks like the quarterback of the future, and Tucker reached all the way to the West Coast to get him. Then there are big wins like versatile athlete Tatum, DT VanSumeren and guys like WR Antonio Gates Jr., who obviously has a strong support system with his dad being a former NFL star.
The class of 23 players has just six 4-star prospects, but it's full of quality potential. Then there is Tucker's work in the portal, which is exemplary for the second successive season. Former Florida edge Khris Bogle, UGA DB Ameer Speed and Wisconsin RB Jalen Berger are just a few.
Sparty may take the next step toward contending for championships in the Big Ten.
Grade: A-
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Key signees: 5-star LB Jaylen Sneed, 4-star OT Aamil Wagner, 4-star DT Tyson Ford
Analysis
If you can close your eyes and forget for a moment the cringe-worthy red flag of Notre Dame's colossal collapse in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State, there are a lot of reasons to love Marcus Freeman as the Irish's head coach.
Again, like Dan Lanning at Oregon, there are going to be some bumps, and the tumble in Tempe was the first. But Freeman is a young, dynamic recruiter who is a defensive wizard, relates well to kids and obviously loves South Bend enough to be there a long time and keep offensive coordinator Tommy Rees with him.
While Notre Dame had some recruiting turnover, Freeman kept the core of the class together, and it's defense-heavy but also includes skill players that would be the envy of many programs.
There's a lot to love about a linebacker group that includes 5-star Sneed and 4-stars Joshua Burnham, Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Nolan Ziegler. Ford is a guy who is going to add weight and be a force up front, and edge Aidan Gobaira has a lot of potential, too.
The Irish loaded up with quality offensive linemen, led by Wagner, Jadarian Price and Tobias Merriweather are explosive playmakers at the skill position. Once QB Steve Angeli develops, he has more upside than being ranked as the No. 21 QB indicates.
This is a deep, strong class that can keep the Irish in the College Football Playoff hunt.
Grade: A+
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Key signees: 4-star WR Talyn Shettron, 4-star OT Tyrone Webber, 4-star QB Garret Rangel
Analysis
On the flip side of Notre Dame's bowl game collapse was Oklahoma State completing its biggest comeback in school history. The fact it happened on a national stage could be a huge catalyst for the program moving forward.
Though the Cowboys were dealt a blow when defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left for the same position at Ohio State, coach Mike Gundy replaced him with Auburn's Derek Mason, who is one year removed from being Vanderbilt's head coach. So there is a lot to like with that hire.
While Oklahoma State's recruiting class isn't going to blow anybody way, it's sneaky-good. Squeaking into the nation's top 30 classes is right in line with where Gundy's recruits have been recently, and he has done a good job of getting some offensive playmakers this year for when the upperclassmen currently on the roster leave.
Rangel is a good prospect who isn't ready to play right now but won't have to with Spencer Sanders back another year. Shettron is perhaps the biggest pull, a WR who flipped from Oklahoma with a college-ready body at a position of need.
The 4-star RB duo of CJ Brown and Ollie Gordon looks ready to contribute now, too.
The Cowboys haven't dipped into the transfer portal yet, and you wonder if they can't enhance the roster in the spring with a couple of additions. But this is a sturdy class, nonetheless.
Grade: B
6. Ohio State Buckeyes
Key signees: 5-star LB C.J. Hicks, 5-star S Sonny Styles, 4-star QB Devin Brown
Analysis
Ohio State is just one of those programs that is always going to be right there at the top. It's a shocker when the Buckeyes aren't competing for national championships and equally as stunning when they aren't in the mix to land the top prospects in the nation.
Coach Ryan Day hasn't dropped off any from the Urban Meyer days when it comes to luring elite prospects.
Thankfully for OSU, it has that recruiting brand that is strong across the nation, and the Buckeyes need it on the defensive side of the ball. New coordinator Jim Knowles is going to have a lot of new faces with which to work, and talent abounds.
The biggest stars of the class are LB Hicks and S Styles, who look like instant-impact players on a defense desperately needing them. Nine 4-star defenders highlight this group, and 4-star ATH Kye Stokes projects on that side of the ball, too.
Potential stars such as edge Omari Abor, DL Hero Kanu and LB Gabe Powers look like great players, and there is an abundance of high-level talent coming in on offense, too. Perhaps no recruiting win was bigger than getting Brown with Quinn Ewers and Jack Miller transferring out. The Buckeyes have quality depth in the QB room.
Tanner McCalister is a 3-star portal transfer from Oklahoma State and RB DeaMonte Trayanum is transferring from Arizona State where he played offense to be a linebacker for the Buckeyes. This group is deep, elite and could help them get back to the playoffs.
Grade: A+
5. Baylor Bears
Key signees: 4-star QB Kyron Drones, 4-star IOL Tate Williams, 3-star CB Tevin Williams
Analysis
One of the most impressive one-year turnarounds in college football happened because of the job second-year coach Dave Aranda did at Baylor. Actually, his exceptional work that resulted in a Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss one-upped Matt Rhule's when he was in Waco.
Now, Aranda just needs to find out how to hit on some big-swing prospects and get the Bears recruiting at a level even with Texas schools like the Longhorns and Aggies. It isn't going to be an overnight turnaround, but perhaps 2021 was a start.
You'd just like to see a No. 5 ranking in the country translate a little better in the recruiting rankings.
As it is, the Bears have just two 4-star prospects among a class of 19. Thankfully for the Bears, all 19 of those guys were early enrollees, so they can help offset the losses from a memorable, senior-laden team.
Drones is the jewel, a terrific QB prospect who can sit behind Gerry Bohanon for a year and then battle for the job. Williams is a future road-grading offensive lineman on the interior, and players like Williams and Cisco Caston are great prospects Aranda will develop in the secondary.
Aranda appears to be hitting up the portal fairly hard with five additions so far, led by 4-star former LSU DT Siaki Ika, but is it enough? Aranda needs to hit on some better high schoolers to keep Baylor at the top of the league.
Grade: C-
4. Cincinnati Bearcats
Key signees: 4-star Edge Mario Eugenio, 4-star S JQ Hardaway, 3-star QB Luther Richesson
Analysis
Cinderella Cincinnati gave us one of the greatest college football success stories in recent memory this past year when the Bearcats waltzed unbeaten into the College Football Playoffs—the first Group of Five program ever to do so.
Nick Saban stomped all over the happy ending in the semifinals, but that doesn't change the major accomplishment from coach Luke Fickell's team. Recruits realize just what's happening, too, and with Cincinnati earmarked for the Big 12 down the road, things are likely to keep trending upward.
Yes, there will (most likely) be a major drop-off in 2022 with Desmond Ridder and Jerome Ford off to the NFL, along with massive key pieces on defense like Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Coby Bryant and others. But reinforcements are on their way.
The Bearcats have a top-40 class again this year, a slight bit better than the past two seasons when they were ranked 45th and 41st. Eugenio is an explosive edge rusher who spurned Power Five programs to head to the Queen City, and Hardaway looks like he can carry on the terrific tradition in the secondary.
Perhaps the biggest sleeper prospect is Richesson, who hails from the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs and played for Trent Dilfer in high school. The gunslinging signal-caller will probably watch Ben Bryant (who transferred back to Cincy after a one-year hiatus) in '22 and then battle to take over.
This is a quality class, but is it good enough to be developed into another title contender? Maybe it's just short, but we expected a slightly better class after a playoff run.
Grade: B
3. Michigan Wolverines
Key signees: 5-star CB Will Johnson, 4-star DL Derrick Moore, 4-star WR Tyler Morris
Analysis
What a difference a year has made in Ann Arbor. A season ago, Jim Harbaugh was on the hot seat and restructuring his contract to take less money and stay with his alma mater.
Following a College Football Playoff run that ended with a loss to eventual national champion Georgia, Harbaugh is a hot name to return to the NFL, leading to rumor-filled headlines and the staunch hope in Michigan that he sticks around.
The Wolverines are going to be replacing a bunch of contributors from their Big Ten champion team, including edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, but there are some quality recruits coming in to help.
Moore is an explosive edge-rusher who showed out in a high school all-star game, and Johnson looks like a lock-down cornerback who could learn quickly and help shut down one side of the field almost right away. Teaming with 4-star S Keon Sabb will be fun to watch.
Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has some great prospects coming in, too, led by WRs Tyler Morris and Darrius Clemons, TE Colston Loveland and dual-threat QB Alex Orji, who flipped from Virginia Tech in the early session.
If Harbaugh can land 5-star OL Josh Conerly, this is going to be an even better class, but it's extremely strong as it is.
Grade: A
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
Key signees: 5-star Edge Jeremiah Alexander, 5-star Edge Jihaad Campbell, 5-star WR Aaron Anderson
Analysis
Alabama probably isn't going to wind up with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class this year, with the exceptional job Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher has done this year luring players (despite the recent decommitment of 5-star LB Harold Perkins).
But Nick Saban always finds a way to get the best players to Tuscaloosa, and they always seem to become better players while they're there. That's why the Crimson Tide is a perennial national championship contender, and it isn't changing anytime, soon.
This year, the Tide are going to finish in the top two or three in the recruiting rankings, but the portal work they've done is remarkable. Do-it-all running back transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is going to give Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young a big-time weapon alongside him in the backfield.
Georgia receiver transfer Jermaine Burton surprisingly left the national champion Dawgs and will play for their biggest national (in-conference) rival. Then there's former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, who has the potential to be an early first-round selection if he develops the way he's expected.
Add four 5-star prospects, led by dynamic edge defenders Alexander and Campbell, receiver Anderson and quarterback Ty Simpson, and 18 other 4-star prospects, and the the wheel of winning just keeps rolling downhill. Considering everybody Saban has coming in, this total haul is the nation's best.
Grade: A+
1. Georgia Bulldogs
Key signees: 5-star DL Mykel Williams, 5-star ATH Malaki Starks, 5-star Edge Marvin Jones Jr.
Analysis
This past season settled it—Kirby Smart is building a jUGAnaut in Georgia. The Bulldogs' first national title since 1980 was a clear indication the program is as good as any in the nation, and the way Smart is recruiting, the Bulldogs will be battling 'Bama for years to come.
This year's recruiting cycle is producing another outstanding haul that rivals anybody's in the nation.
While it was a sting to lose Burton to Alabama in the transfer portal, there are plenty of playmakers coming in and a lot of reasons to like the future in Athens just as much as the present.
Stetson Bennett remains one of college football's best stories, but the Dawgs are going to upgrade talent-wise at the position in the future (though Bennett is returning to go for consecutive titles in 2022). Gunner Stockton is the real deal under center, and he's nowhere near UGA's top prospect coming in.
This Dawgs' secondary class is loaded with Starks set to play safety, along with cornerbacks Daylen Everette and Jaheim Singletary, which gives Smart three 5-stars on the back end. Williams is a big-bodied DL, and Jones is a twitchy edge rusher with an NFL pedigree.
Georgia has 13 commitments and signees in the nation's top 150 prospects, and the Bulldogs are loaded at every position. Another player to watch who can get early touches is RB Branson Robinson, who looks like a star-in-the-making.
Smart has this thing rolling downhill.
Grade: A+
All stats courtesy of cfbstats and Sports Reference. Player and recruiting class rankings courtesy of 247Sports.
Follow Brad Shepard on Twitter, @Brad_Shepard.