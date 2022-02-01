National Signing Day 2022: Grading Every Top 25 Team's Recruiting Class

2 of 13

20. North Carolina State Wolfpack

Key signees: 4-star RB Michael Allen, 4-star LB Torren Wright, 3-star QB MJ Morris

Analysis: The Wolfpack have put together back-to-back strong seasons under Dave Doeren, but for whatever reason, the recruiting class tumbled more than 20 spots from last year's finish.

NC State is used to better classes than this year's, and Doeren hasn't yet hit up the portal in a major way, either.

That doesn't change the fact there are some good players, led by Allen, who looks like he can be Zonovan Knight's heir apparent. Morris is another solid prospect who can add weight and be an explosive dual-threat quarterback in the future.

Defensively is where the class depth comes in, and Wright is a player who looks like he'll continue the recent tradition of the Pack producing quality linebackers. Daejuan Thompson is another linebacker who could blossom into a good player. There is a lot to like for the future, but the top-end talent just isn't there.

Grade: C-

19. BYU Cougars

Key signees: 4-star WR Cody Hagen, 4-star DL Aisea Moa, 3-star WR Dominique McKenzie

Analysis: The Cougars took a tiny step back this year after the Zach Wilson era. Staying in the top 25 shows Kalani Sitake has the program on firm footing, and that is obvious in recruiting, too.

Kids are paying attention, and with so much uncertainty surrounding coaching staffs out West, Sitake's stability paid big dividends. The Cougars have put together the best class since 2016 when they finished No. 49.

Hagen and McKenzie are two strong targets, and there are a lot of athletes (Marcus McKenzie, Jarinn Kalama, Cannon DeVries, Trevin Ostler, Brooks Jones and Parker Kingston) who can project at several positions, and a solid transfer class has helped, too.



Former 4-star Oregon OT Kingsley Suamataia will be a force on the front for years to come.

Grade: A-

18. Kentucky Wildcats

Key signees: 4-star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin, 4-star WR Barion Brown, 4-star Edge Tyreese Frearby

Analysis: Is this basketball? It sure feels that way in Kentucky. Coach Mark Stoops has crafted the best class in school history—a group of players firmly in the top 15 across the country and a top-10 class in some services. This class is good all over the place, too.

Offensively, Goodwin is an offensive line anchor the Wildcats had to battle to keep, and getting guys like Brown, Dane Key and quarterback Destin Wade (along with LB brother Keaton) not only marked big recruiting wins, but they also kept those players from rival Tennessee.

Defensively, Wade is joined by Frearby, Deone Walker and Alex Afari on a deep, talented unit.

Factor in the work Stoops did in the transfer portal, getting Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson, Alabama WR Javon Baker and Ohio State DL transfer Darrion Henry-Young, among others, and this is a generational class for Big Blue.

Grade: A+

17. Houston Cougars

Key signees: 4-star WR Matthew Golden, 4-star IOL Demetrius Hunter, 3-star CB Moses Alexander

Analysis: No, this isn't the type of class former coach Tom Herman was used to putting together when he was at the helm of the Cougars, but it still isn't a bad class for Dana Holgorsen, who went from the hot seat to a 12-win season and a bowl win over Auburn.

You'd like to see the uptick translate a little better in the recruiting rankings, but Houston has the third-rated class in the AAC, so that isn't bad. Golden is a guy who can step right in and play, and Alexander is a JUCO star who is tailor-made for Doug Belk's aggressive defense.

This class is strong throughout the defense as well as on the offensive front. So, it could wind up quietly performing better than its ranking.

Grade: C

16. Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

Key signees: 3-star CB Lorenzell Dubose, 3-star LB Kailep Edwards, 3-star QB Zeon Chriss

Analysis: Life without Billy Napier isn't going to be easy, especially at the beginning. The loyal Cajuns fans are just hoping Michael Desmoreaux's familiarity with the program will eventually translate with recruits.

It hasn't happened right away.

A program that finished with a top-70 class a year ago is outside the top 100 with Napier off to Florida, and there are only eight players signed and another hard commit. The cupboard is far from bare in Louisiana, and the Cajuns should have another big year in 2022.

Desmoreaux is young (36) and energetic. Most importantly, he's a Lafayette lifer who knows how to recruit. He'll get it turned around, but for now, little victories like having a terrific developmental prospect like Chriss at quarterback and some quality playmakers coming in on defense will have to suffice.

Grade: D