3 Trade Targets for Lakers to Pursue at 2022 Deadline

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

It's hard to say whether the Los Angeles Lakers should be seeking a champagne upgrade at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but this much is certain: They're operating on a cheap-beer budget.

With so much salary tied up in the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the presumably untradeable Russell Westbrook, the Lakers will have a hard enough time making the money work in any substantial deal. Add to that a dearth of draft assets and up-and-coming prospects, and there isn't a whole lot for this front office to offer around.

The good news is the Lakers might not be in as much trouble as their sub-.500 record suggests. Injuries have limited the aforementioned triumvirate to just 15 appearances so far, so improved health and more time to adjust could help this club start to turn things around.

The not-so-good news is this top-heavy roster needs some reinforcing, and, again, that will be tricky to engineer. With L.A. likely out of the running for top-tier targets, the following three more sensible options could add something to the mix.