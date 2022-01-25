The Biggest Offseason Priority for Every New Power 5 CFB Coach in 2022

0 of 14

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

If you only pay attention to what happens on the college football field, you're going to have a difficult time figuring out all of the new faces roaming the sidelines in 2022.

There was more turnover than an Olympic swimming event in this year's coaching carousel, and plenty of big names got lured elsewhere with big-money contracts.

With increased dollar signs come increased responsibility, and Power Five coaches need to hit the ground running at their new locations (or, in some cases, new positions) to try to fix gaps that caused the changes in the first place.

From filling out staffs to recruiting difference-makers to hitting the transfer portal to retooling positions on both sides of the ball, every new coach has big priorities before things kick off next September.

There's no way you can accomplish everything needed in one offseason, but you can get off to a quality start. Here are each new Power Five coach's first step toward turning things around.

*Coaches are listed alphabetically by first name.