Buy or Sell Latest NBA Trade Rumors: A Favorite to Land Ben Simmons Emerges

0 of 7

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Remember this moment. Tattoo it to memory. Because when we look back after the 2022 NBA trade deadline, this may be the snapshot in time that marked an actual, concrete, unambiguous resolution to the slog of a saga between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Speaking with colleagues David Aldridge and John Hollinger, The Athletic's Sam Amick brings word that the Sacramento Kings are desperate for change, and that they have considered acquiring both Simmons and Tobias Harris as part of what now feels like an inevitable shake-up:

"While I’m fairly confident that Atlanta has zero interest in taking on both Simmons and Harris in a John Collins-centric deal, the Kings appear to be considering the idea more seriously. With that being the case, it’s then a matter of figuring out what the Sixers think of Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and the various other pieces that could help them match those massive salaries ($67.5 million combined this season between Simmons and Harris). The deal could be done by adding sharpshooter Buddy Hield ($22.7 million) and veteran wingman Harrison Barnes ($20.2 million), but Philly would surely push for more."

Do we finally, at long last, have a front-runner in this sweepstakes?

Outside the "Where will Simmons be traded, if anywhere?" bubble, the Boston Celtics are apparently moving just about anyone other than Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, have an asking price in mind should they move Domantas Sabonis.

Other stuff is happening, too. Business is booming in the rumor-mill industry this time of year. Let's go ahead and make sense of all the latest using our handy-dandy buy-or-sell meter.