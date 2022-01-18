Buy or Sell Latest NBA Rumors: Vogel's Hot Seat, Jerami Grant's Trade Market

0 of 7

The NBA rumor mill has officially reached Defcon 1.

In other words: The Los Angeles Lakers have entered the chat.

Hovering at .500 and incapable of escaping the Western Conference's play-in bubble, the Lakers seem ready to make a move. But it isn't a trade. Because that requires trade assets. Which they don't have. Because they gave what few they had remaining to the Chicago Bulls (low-balling Alex Caruso) and Washington Wizards (basically everything else) over the summer. Because, hell, why not?

No, the Lakers are instead putting head coach Frank Vogel's head on the chopping block. Sources told The Athletic's Bill Oram and Sam Amick that he entered the team's Monday night win over the Utah Jazz "coaching for his job after he narrowly avoided being fired in the wake of the 37-point loss in Denver 48 hours earlier." The Lakers pulled off a victory, so there's that. But Vogel, per this report, "is being evaluated on a game-to-game basis and remains at risk of being fired soon if the progress doesn't continue."

Elsewhere, we have another update to the previous update from the previous update of the Ben Simmons situation. Jerami Grant's trade market is also getting frothy while Myles Turner's may have just imploded.

In the name of properly tackling all this chatter and more, let's head back to the buy-or-sell drawing board.