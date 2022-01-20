Lakers' Blueprint for 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Reinforcements can't come fast enough for the Los Angeles Lakers, who crossed the midpoint of the 2021-22 NBA season spinning their tires with a .500 record.

The front office will have to get creative to find them between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

L.A., as you might have heard, is short on trade chips. Most of its future draft picks are already spoken for, and most of this roster is either making minimum money or a presumably untouchable star (i.e., LeBron James or Anthony Davis).

Those are explanations for why this is a tricky trade season, but they aren't excuses for the front office. General manager Rob Pelinka and his staff must work tirelessly to sniff out solutions to the Purple and Gold's problems.

The following three-step blueprint should point the Lakers in the right direction.