Best Defenses to Carry College Football Teams to National Championships

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Defense doesn't always win championships in college football, but the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs joined the ranks of title-winning teams who didn't lean as much on their offense.

Throughout the history of the sport, several of the most iconic national champions had defense-driven rosters. In recent memory, for example, the 2001 Miami Hurricanes and 2011 Alabama Crimson Tide put truly legendary units on the field.

Thanks to Georgia's win, let's remember some other defenses that powered championship teams.

While the choices are subjective, key factors are points allowed per game and yards allowed per play and per game. Performance in ranked matchups is also emphasized. For consistency, the group of champions is based on the NCAA's list.