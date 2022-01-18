2022 NFL Draft: 6 Players Who Could Fly Up Boards This Offseason

0 of 6

After COVID-19 interrupted the buildup to the NFL draft in 2020 and 2021—including the Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, the NFL combine and in-person pro days—prospects should have more opportunities to show teams what they can do this year.

It's fun to watch any given year's top prospects—this year, those are players like Oregon edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama tackle Evan Neal, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and USC wideout Drake London—set new records at the combine or ball out at the Senior Bowl.

But it's the prospects who aren't at the top of teams' big boards that have the most to gain from these predraft activities. If they can perform and test at their highest level, it could mean being selected dozens of spots higher than their current projections, or even moving from Day 3 to Day 2 or Day 2 to Day 1.

By definition, for players to be flying up draft boards, they wouldn't be projected first-round picks at this time, since those players are already likely atop every team's big board. Thus, we're taking a look at players who are currently projected to come off the board in Rounds 2-7 but who could move up after a strong performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl on February 3, Senior Bowl on February 5, the NFL combine in early March and/or pro days in March and April.

