5-Star College Football Players Stepping into Much Larger Roles in 2022

0 of 7

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Whenever a college football team sign a 5-star prospect, the hype train typically starts screeching down the tracks. The dreams of first-year superstardom are prevalent.

In reality, though, a majority of elite talents spend a season or two adjusting to the college game. The attention they received as high schoolers will dissipate, and, from a national perspective, some players even become relatively forgotten.

Because of personal development, NFL departures, transfers or other reasons, though, 2022 may finally be the season that the previous 5-star recruit becomes a key player.

This collection of players is intentionally narrow. While others may have greater production next fall, their role—think snap counts—will not necessarily have increased. Additionally, only 5-stars from recruiting classes in 2020 and earlier are considered.