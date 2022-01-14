2022 College Football Games We Can't Wait to Watch

1 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Aug. 27 in Dublin)

OK sure, this isn't the most intriguing matchup—these two teams went a combined 6-18 in 2021. But college football in Ireland is pretty cool and fun! At the very least, seeing another game being played in Aviva Stadium, where the Irish rugby union team and Republic of Ireland football (soccer) team play is neat.

Oregon vs. Georgia (Sept. 3 in Atlanta)

Talk about a fun matchup for the defending national champions in Week 1. This one should feature new Ducks quarterback Bo Nix going up against a Dawgs defense that will likely be rebuilding from 2021. Not to mention Oregon's new head coach, Dan Lanning, was Georgia's defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021.

Florida State vs. LSU (Sept. 4 in New Orleans)



New LSU head coach Brian Kelly (that still will take some getting used to, to be honest) will make his Tigers debut against Florida State. Kelly is familiar with the Seminoles—he's faced FSU five times since 2010 and won the last three in 2018, 2020 and 2021. FSU head coach Mike Norvell, meanwhile, will look to have a much better start after beginning last year 0-4 en route to a 5-7 record. This one being in the Superdome means plenty of Tiger fans will be able to make the trip.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (Sept. 5 in Atlanta)

Clemson opens 2021 with a cross-divisional ACC opponent in Georgia Tech. Although the Yellow Jackets haven't defeated the Tigers since 2014, Clemson's staff has seen a lot of turnover this offseason. Longtime Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables became Oklahoma's head coach, and Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is now the head coach at Virginia.