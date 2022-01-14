College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent

0 of 8

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's essential to build a talented roster to chase conference and national titles in college football, but those players won't stick around forever. Soon enough, they're headed to the NFL draft.

And every year, those departures hammer quite a few programs around the nation.

If you even casually follow the college game, most of the schools losing top talent to the draft in 2022 won't be a surprise. Several are recent national champions or College Football Playoff qualifiers, while the only exceptions each recruit at a high level and play in a Power Five conference.

Because the NFL draft is subjective—all 32 franchises have varying grades—the group we consider top players naturally is, too. Still, the emphasis is on colleges with a handful of high-end prospects.