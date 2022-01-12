Surprise Entrants Who Could Actually Win 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

0 of 4

Photo credit: WWE.com

January is possibly the most exciting month in professional wrestling, as many storylines start to heat up ahead of WrestleMania season. As such, the road to WWE's biggest pay-per-view event of the year begins with Royal Rumble.

The annual show, which hosts the iconic stipulation match, will take place on Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Anticipation for this year's event has increased since WWE announced 19 of the entrants for the women's Royal Rumble match.

The star-studded list of participants includes SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair, The Bella Twins, Lita, Michelle McCool and Summer Rae. However, Mickie James quickly became the most talked-about name on the list. The company revealed she would return to compete in the Rumble on the latest episode of the blue brand.

This came as a shock to most fans because WWE controversially released the current Impact Knockouts champion last April. There haven't been many Superstars announced for the men's match, but it feels like anything could happen at this point.

A big return could even offer a satisfying twist. Here are four surprise entrants who could actually win the 2022 Royal Rumble matches.