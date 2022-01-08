X

    Bella Twins, Mickie James Headline 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Participants

    Credit: WWE.com

    A reunion will be taking place at the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

    THE WOMEN'S RUMBLE IS STACKED!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/EArSlgLwTI">pic.twitter.com/EArSlgLwTI</a>

    As announced Friday, the 2022 edition of the event will include some former WWE champions.

    Lita, a four-time WWE Women's Champion known for her high-flying prowess, will be making her return to the ring. Nikki and Brie Bella, who won the Divas Championship a combined three times, are also coming back to WWE for the evening.

    Mickie James, a five-time WWE Women's Champion who is now the Impact Knockouts Champion, is set to make an appearance as well.

    Impact Knockouts World Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/MickieJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MickieJames</a> will be in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalRumble?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalRumble</a> Match! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/TXH0jm6QgE">pic.twitter.com/TXH0jm6QgE</a>

    The same goes for Kelly Kelly, a one-time WWE Divas Champion.

    Here we go! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/royalrumble2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#royalrumble2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a> <a href="https://t.co/xJWeqcgHHo">pic.twitter.com/xJWeqcgHHo</a>

    Michelle McCool, a two-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas title holder, is coming back too.

    Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com listed more names:

    Rhea Ripley, Bella Twins, Shotzi, Natayla, Nikki ASH, Michelle McCool, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Mickie James, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Naomi, Lita, Shayna Baszler all in the women's Rumble

    All of those women will be joining current roster members such as SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair, who announced her entrance Friday:

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> Women's Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/MsCharlotteWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MsCharlotteWWE</a> has declared for the Royal Rumble? <a href="https://t.co/qpW3JyBH27">pic.twitter.com/qpW3JyBH27</a>

    This year's Royal Rumble will take place Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

