Bella Twins, Mickie James Headline 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Participants

Bella Twins, Mickie James Headline 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble ParticipantsJanuary 8, 2022
A reunion will be taking place at the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match this year.
As announced Friday, the 2022 edition of the event will include some former WWE champions.
Lita, a four-time WWE Women's Champion known for her high-flying prowess, will be making her return to the ring. Nikki and Brie Bella, who won the Divas Championship a combined three times, are also coming back to WWE for the evening.
Mickie James, a five-time WWE Women's Champion who is now the Impact Knockouts Champion, is set to make an appearance as well.
Impact Knockouts World Champion @MickieJames will be in the #RoyalRumble Match!
The same goes for Kelly Kelly, a one-time WWE Divas Champion.
Michelle McCool, a two-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas title holder, is coming back too.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com listed more names:
All of those women will be joining current roster members such as SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair, who announced her entrance Friday:
The #SmackDown Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE has declared for the Royal Rumble?
This year's Royal Rumble will take place Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.