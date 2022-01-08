Bella Twins, Mickie James Headline 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Participants

Credit: WWE.com

A reunion will be taking place at the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

As announced Friday, the 2022 edition of the event will include some former WWE champions.

Lita, a four-time WWE Women's Champion known for her high-flying prowess, will be making her return to the ring. Nikki and Brie Bella, who won the Divas Championship a combined three times, are also coming back to WWE for the evening.

Mickie James, a five-time WWE Women's Champion who is now the Impact Knockouts Champion, is set to make an appearance as well.

The same goes for Kelly Kelly, a one-time WWE Divas Champion.

Michelle McCool, a two-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas title holder, is coming back too.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com listed more names:

All of those women will be joining current roster members such as SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair, who announced her entrance Friday:

This year's Royal Rumble will take place Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.