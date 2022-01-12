National Signing Day 2022: News and Predictions for Top Available Recruits

0 of 3

In 2017, a major change was made to the college football recruiting cycle. Prior to that, high school recruits couldn't sign with programs until national signing day, which was held in February. Until then, they could only commit to the school and couldn't send in their national letters of intent.

However, things changed when the early signing period was introduced. Now, high school recruits can sign and send in their NLIs during a three-day window in mid-December. And many of the top players in the country take the opportunity to do just that.

But some recruits still wait until traditional signing day to announce their college decisions and/or sign. That's the case with several of the top players in the 2022 class, as there will be some big announcements coming on national signing day on Feb. 2.

Here's a look at the latest surrounding several top uncommitted recruits, along with predictions for where each will end up going to college.