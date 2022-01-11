College Football Rankings: Early Look at 2022 Preseason Top 25

2 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Big Ten should run through Columbus, Ohio next season.

The Buckeyes should again overwhelm most opponents with one offensive eruption after the next due to the returns of quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Each played featured roles in an attack that just paced college football in average yards (561.2 per game) and points (45.7).

While Stroud will miss receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, there's more than enough talent to cover those voids. Top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back, and in case anyone forgot, he set the record books ablaze with 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl in his last game.

The question is whether the Buckeyes can get enough stops when it matters, and that task will fall on the shoulders of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. If he can have this unit thriving with the same aggressive, playmaking style that worked for him at Oklahoma State, the Buckeyes could have the balance needed for a championship run.