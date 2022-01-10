Jaguars Rumors: Darrell Bevell to Interview for HC Job After Serving in Interim

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars will interview interim head coach Darrell Bevell for the full-time position on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer in December after just 13 games and a series of controversies. The team was 2-11 under his watch and 1-3 after Bevell took over.

