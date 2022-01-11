National Signing Day 2022: Predictions for Top Recruits After CFP ChampionshipJanuary 11, 2022
National Signing Day 2022: Predictions for Top Recruits After CFP Championship
The traditional National Signing Day might not be the premier event it once was, but there are still a few big-time recruits who have yet to sign on the dotted line.
The vast majority of blue-chip talents declared their intentions in December, which is a growing trend. Some even enroll for spring courses by January, meaning the February signing day is no longer as thrilling.
Recruits have until February 2 to confirm their next move. With the National Championship now behind us, most of the recruiting classes are formed, but there's still time for coaching staffs to round out those groups and prepare for their own title push next season.
With just under a month left, here's a look at three of the top prospects who remain undeclared and predictions for where they might be headed.
Shemar Stewart, DL, Opa Locka (FL)
Shemar Stewart is one of two top 10 recruits on 247Sports' composite rankings who remains undecided. The Monsignor Edward Pace High School product is the No. 9 recruit in the country and No. 1 in the state of Florida.
At 6'6" and 272 pounds, Stewart is a terrifying prospect who could play on the edge or kick inside on the defensive line. He racked up 13 sacks in his senior season and is also a standout basketball player.
Stewart has narrowed his decision down to three schools: Texas A&M, Georgia and Miami.
For what it's worth, the 247Sports crystal ball prediction is unanimous in picking the Aggies. However, there's reason to believe that Stewart could surprise come signing day.
The defensive lineman said his recruitment is "all open" at the Under Armour All-America Game, per David Wilson of The Miami Herald. Wilson also noted that Stewart will take an official visit to Miami at the end of January after visiting Texas A&M and Georgia.
That will give new head coach Mario Cristobal an opportunity to get in a final word before Stewart makes his decision. At Texas A&M, Stewart would be joining a class that is already No. 1 in 247Sports' team rankings.
At Miami, he would be the crown jewel of the class while staying close to home as he attempts to help bring back the U.
Prediction: Stewart Signs with Miami
Devon Campbell, IOL, Arlington (TX)
Rounding out 247Sports' composite rankings top 10 is Devon Campbell, an offensive lineman from Arlington, Texas. The 6'3", 310-pounder profiles as a guard with his ability to move and operate as a pulling lead blocker or mauling finisher on the interior.
Campbell has narrowed his decision down to Texas and Oklahoma. That's not a surprise, as he is one of the top players in Texas and both programs typically get the best talent from the state. He will announce his decision on February 3.
Once again, 247Sports' experts are unanimous in predicting that Campbell will ultimately choose the Longhorns.
Texas has announced an NIL program for offensive lineman that will pay them $50,000 annually to support charitable causes, per ESPN.
The program may already be paying dividends in recruiting. The Longhorns' fifth-ranked class already features four commitments from four- or five-star offensive line prospects.
Campbell would make it a full starting five of blue-chip behemoths.
Prediction: Campbell Signs with Texas
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Seattle (WA)
The most wide-open selection from the top-level recruits is Josh Conerly Jr.'s. The 6'5", 275-pound offensive tackle has only narrowed his decision down to six schools.
Washington, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, USC and Miami are still all in play for the Rainier Beach High School product, so there's a lot to parse through before he makes his decision.
The 247Sports crystal ball predictions are split 50/50 between Michigan and Washington. The five-star tackle has said he grew up rooting for both Oregon and Washington, per On3's Chad Simmons. Both are in his final six and have the advantage of being on the west coast, which Conerly seems to be fond of.
That may be reading into things, but it would seem that Conerly's decision to wait on his commitment could help one of those teams out.
With both Oregon and Washington hiring new coaches, Conerly has time to get to know the new staffs. The fact he kept both of them in his final list of schools bodes well. It feels like he could be staying home.
Prediction: Conerly Jr. Signs with Washington