National Signing Day 2022: Predictions for Top Recruits After CFP Championship

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The traditional National Signing Day might not be the premier event it once was, but there are still a few big-time recruits who have yet to sign on the dotted line.

The vast majority of blue-chip talents declared their intentions in December, which is a growing trend. Some even enroll for spring courses by January, meaning the February signing day is no longer as thrilling.

Recruits have until February 2 to confirm their next move. With the National Championship now behind us, most of the recruiting classes are formed, but there's still time for coaching staffs to round out those groups and prepare for their own title push next season.

With just under a month left, here's a look at three of the top prospects who remain undeclared and predictions for where they might be headed.