3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 18 Win

Ellen Schmidt/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers nearly played to a tie on Sunday night in the final game of the NFL regular season. And if that had happened, both teams would now be heading to the playoffs.

Instead, the Raiders prevented their AFC West rivals from reaching the postseason, and they helped out the Pittsburgh Steelers in the process.

Las Vegas secured a 35-32 victory when Daniel Carlson booted a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, clinching the team's spot in the playoffs. If he had missed, the game would have ended in a tie and Pittsburgh (which beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime earlier in the day) would have been out of the playoffs in favor of Los Angeles.

With the win, Las Vegas moved up to the No. 5 seed in the AFC, meaning they'll go on the road to face the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round on Saturday. It marks the Raiders' first playoff appearance since the 2016 season.

Here are three takeaways from Las Vegas' Week 18 win.