National Signing Day 2022: Predictions for Top Recruits Before CFP Championship

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The 2021 college football season concludes Monday night, when Alabama and Georgia face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, the 2022 recruiting cycle will not be over at that point.

Although many of the top players in the class signed with college programs during December's early signing period, there are still some top high school seniors who are available to be recruited. And some of them haven't even committed to schools.

Traditional national signing day is Feb. 2, so some recruits will likely wait until then to announce their decisions. But there could be news on the recruiting trail over the next few weeks, as some players could commit or decommit during that time.

So as the 2021 season nears its end, here's a look at the top 2022 recruits who remain uncommitted, along with predictions for where they will go to college.