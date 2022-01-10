National Signing Day 2022: Predictions for Top Recruits Before CFP Championship

National Signing Day 2022: Predictions for Top Recruits Before CFP ChampionshipJanuary 10, 2022
The 2021 college football season concludes Monday night, when Alabama and Georgia face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, the 2022 recruiting cycle will not be over at that point.
Although many of the top players in the class signed with college programs during December's early signing period, there are still some top high school seniors who are available to be recruited. And some of them haven't even committed to schools.
Traditional national signing day is Feb. 2, so some recruits will likely wait until then to announce their decisions. But there could be news on the recruiting trail over the next few weeks, as some players could commit or decommit during that time.
So as the 2021 season nears its end, here's a look at the top 2022 recruits who remain uncommitted, along with predictions for where they will go to college.
Shemar Stewart, DL
A 5-star defensive lineman out of Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, Shemar Stewart is the top-rated 2022 recruit who has yet to commit to a college. He is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 9 overall player in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Stewart has narrowed his choices to three schools: Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M. But he won't announce his decision until national signing day. The 247Sports Crystal Ball is predicting that Stewart will go to Texas A&M, which has the No. 1 2022 class in the country, per the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Stewart recently shared some high praise for the Aggies.
"It is all family love over at A&M," Stewart said, per Jeff Sentell of DawgNation. "They are building something really special over there."
While Georgia could make a late push, the prediction here is that Stewart will commit and sign with Texas A&M, becoming the latest top recruit to decide to play for Jimbo Fisher's Aggies.
Prediction: Stewart commits to Texas A&M
Devon Campbell, OL
Devon Campbell, a 5-star recruit out of Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas, is the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's also the No. 10 overall recruit, so he's going to give some college program a huge boost on the offensive line in the near future.
With Campbell set to announce his decision on Feb. 3, he has narrowed his choices to two schools: Oklahoma and Texas. And it appears the Longhorns are in the lead to land him, as On3's Justin Wells recently reported that Texas is the "heavy favorite."
If the Longhorns can sign Campbell, he would become the second 5-star recruit in a class that the 247Sports Composite ranks No. 5 in the nation. So while it's already a strong class, Campbell could take it to another level.
It makes sense that Campbell would want to stay closer to home and play for a Texas program that could be on the rise under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Don't expect a surprise pick here.
Prediction: Campbell commits to Texas.
Josh Conerly Jr., OT
It was a big weekend for Josh Conerly Jr., who was one of the top recruits to play in Saturday's Army All-American Bowl and also received the Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year Award.
Conerly, a 5-star tackle out of Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, is the No. 3 tackle and No. 23 overall player in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. And he's deciding between six schools: Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and Washington.
Even though Conerly said his recruitment is closed, he won't be picking a school on national signing day, according to Jayda Evans of the Seattle Times. So it could still be a while before we find out where Conerly will be playing to begin his college career.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball has Michigan and Washington as the favorites to land Conerly. And while it's possible he could stay close to home and play for the Huskies, the prediction here is that he will pick the Wolverines, who are looking to build upon the first CFP appearance in program history.
Prediction: Conerly commits to Michigan.