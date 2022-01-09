X

    CFP National Championship 2022: Location, Odds and Guide for Georgia vs. Alabama

    Maurice Bobb@@ReeseReportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 08: Signage banners on display in downtown Indianapolis for the 2022 NCAA Men's College Football National Championship Game as seen on January 8, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

    If there was ever a team coming into the 2022 College Football Playoff championship with a mental mountain to climb, it's Georgia.

    The Bulldogs are set to face Alabama on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana to put a stamp on the 2021 season, but it will mean besting a team they have not beaten since 2007.

    Georgia recently lost the SEC Championship to the Crimson Tide last month, so it's a team ready to find redemption to win its first national championship since 1980.

    Alabama, though, is looking to build on its momentum and win second straight title.

    Here's a quick look at the odds and when and where to watch Monday night's CFP National Championship.

