Jets' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 18

John Munson/Associated Press

The New York Jets enter Week 18 with two top-seven picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Jets are one of three teams with four wins going into the regular-season finale. There is a small chance that list is trimmed to two or one franchises by the end of Sunday's play.

New York will give its effort on Sunday, but it will likely lose to the Buffalo Bills, who need a victory to close out the AFC East title.

The playoff fates of other franchises could affect the Jets' draft positioning as well. The Jets own the Seattle Seahawks' first-round pick from the Jamal Adams trade. Seattle faces an Arizona Cardinals team in need of a victory to have a shot at the NFC West crown.

The Jets' two first-round picks should only move up in the draft order after Sunday and that is exactly what fans of the team want to hear as their team looks to get better for the 2022 campaign.