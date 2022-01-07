Jets' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 18

Jets' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 18January 7, 2022
The New York Jets enter Week 18 with two top-seven picks in the 2022 NFL draft.
The Jets are one of three teams with four wins going into the regular-season finale. There is a small chance that list is trimmed to two or one franchises by the end of Sunday's play.
New York will give its effort on Sunday, but it will likely lose to the Buffalo Bills, who need a victory to close out the AFC East title.
The playoff fates of other franchises could affect the Jets' draft positioning as well. The Jets own the Seattle Seahawks' first-round pick from the Jamal Adams trade. Seattle faces an Arizona Cardinals team in need of a victory to have a shot at the NFC West crown.
The Jets' two first-round picks should only move up in the draft order after Sunday and that is exactly what fans of the team want to hear as their team looks to get better for the 2022 campaign.
Cardinals over Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks come into Week 18 as the worst of the three 6-10 teams.
That is a positive for the New York Jets' draft stock, as they are slated to pick ahead of the New York Giants' second pick from the Chicago Bears and the Washington Football Team.
Seattle can solidify its spot inside the top seven with a loss to the Cardinals, who need a win and a Los Angeles Rams loss to the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West.
The Seahawks might relish the spoiler role at State Farm Stadium, but they have had trouble scoring on the road during the second half of the season.
Seattle produced 25 points in road losses to the Green Bay Packers, Washington and Los Angeles Rams since its Week 9 bye.
The Seahawks' lone road victory in that stretch came against the Houston Texans. Three of Seattle's last four wins were over the teams slated to pick in the top three in the 2022 NFL draft.
Jets fans should hope that trend continues so that Seattle's pick does not slip further down the first-round order after Sunday.
Giants over Washington
Anyone hoping for a New York Giants victory right now may have to wait until fall 2022.
The Giants have been one of the most miserable teams to watch in the NFL over the last month with Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm at quarterback.
New York's awful play has it level with the Texans and Jets at 4-12. The Giants are currently projected to pick fifth, which is one spot below the Jets.
Joe Judge's team will likely lose in miserable fashion to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, but there is a glimmer of hope that it comes away with a win.
Neither NFC East side has anything to play for and some of the Giants players could use Week 18 as an audition for next season.
If the Giants keep Judge as head coach, they need to overhaul the roster in certain spots. That could be motivation for some players to perform better in Week 18.
That's about all we have for the Giants' potential motivation, but a win by the NFC East side would clear the path for the Jets to be assured of a top-four pick in April.
Texans over Titans
Houston has a better chance of winning on Sunday than the Giants.
That is saying something since the Texans are going up against the No. 1 team in the AFC.
The Texans did beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and they have played some positive football over the last month.
Houston is 2-1 in its last three games and it just beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 16. The Chargers could have used a victory in that game to secure a playoff berth before Week 18.
David Culley's team should give Tennessee its best shot and it could relish the spoiler role. The Titans need to win to lock up the AFC's No. 1 overall seed.
Tennessee will be under more pressure on Sunday if the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos on Saturday. Kansas City can take over the No. 1 seed through a win combined with a Titans loss.
A Houston victory would remove it from the list of four-win teams and shuffle the Jets up one spot in the first-round order.
The Jets can't pick any higher than third because the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars both have two wins.