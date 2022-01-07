Georgia vs. Alabama: Overlooked Factors in College Football Championship 2022

0 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

There's one particular matchup that many people are excited to see happen again during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young vs. Georgia's defense. Can the Heisman Trophy winner have another successful showing against the top unit in the country?

In the SEC Championship Game, Young became the only player to make the Bulldogs' defense look beatable this season. He threw for 421 yards and accounted for four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing) while helping the Crimson Tide hand Georgia its first (and so far, only) loss of the 2021 season.

However, there's more to the Alabama-Georgia rematch than Young vs. the Bulldogs' defense. There are a bunch of factors that could determine which of the SEC rivals will win the national title, and some of them have been overlooked a bit heading into Monday's championship tilt.

Here's a look at some of those overlooked factors that could determine the outcome of the rematch between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs.