Ranking the 8 Greatest Dynasties in College Football History

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Nick Saban has engineered the greatest dynasty in college football history, and Alabama enters the 2021 season's national championship game with a chance to bolster the ridiculous run.

There is no argument for putting Alabama anywhere other than No. 1 on the all-time list. Behind the Crimson Tide, though, the order of greatest dynasties is immensely subjective.

First, define a dynasty. In the last decade alone, four programs—Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma—have a reasonable claim. However, the best dynasties have multiple national titles in their time of supremacy.

Additionally, the list of champions is debatable. Various polls have assigned a champion and created a messy collection of claimed and unclaimed national titles. For consistency, we're using the NCAA's official list of national champions.

For this ranking, we're focused on teams with three-plus national championships over an eight-year period. The order is subjective but considers a dynasty's number of titles, span and winning percentage.