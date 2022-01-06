Lakers Trade Targets with 2022 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

0 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned the 2021-22 NBA season into a personal series of peaks and valleys.

Their current stretch of four wins in five games was preceded by a five-game losing streak. It's been stop-and-go like that throughout the campaign.

Clearly, this roster needs work, but the front office must figure out how to fix the team's issues. The Lakers are short on trade chips, and they don't have many big salaries to dangle, assuming that no one wants Russell Westbrook at his astronomic price.

L.A. can't take aim at the top tier of 2022 trade targets, but maybe a package involving Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a future first-round pick is enough to nab someone from the second. Keeping that budget in mind, let's examine three targets worth exploring between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline.