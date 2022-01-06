Alabama vs. Georgia: Who Has the Edge at Every Position?

0 of 9

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Alabama-Georgia II will be for all the marbles.

While that's no big surprise, considering the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have been the two best teams in the nation throughout the year, what was shocking was Alabama's 41-24 dominance in the SEC Championship Game.

These teams are much, much closer in talent, efficiency and effectiveness than that final score implies. The bottom line is the teacher still holds sway over the student in a massive way.

Nick Saban hadn't lost to one of his former assistants until Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher finally took him down this year and handed the Crimson Tide their only loss. Against Georgia, Saban is 7-1, including a spotless 4-0 against former defensive coordinator Kirby Smart.

This is a must-win for Smart to prove he can take his Dawgs to the top of the nation. For Saban, it's just a test of staying at the top, even when fielding what's far from his best team.

Let's take a look at how these two heavyweight title contenders stack up heading into Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.