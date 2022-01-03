2022 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Players Who Will Command Most Interest

0 of 3

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

As the NFL hurtles toward the 2022 postseason, offseason questions are coming into view. A number of playoff-bound free agents will have to revisit stalled summer negotiations and a number of contenders will have to reevaluate needs.

Among the names available to hit the open market, the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams is in his own tier. Fittingly, then, he's already being discussed—with NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reporting that a franchise tag is on the table.

The Packers aren't the only contender with offseason decisions to make, though. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots may also have work to do, involving some of the most intriguing 2022 free agents.