Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu on Jamal Adams' $70M Contract: 'The Disrespect is Noted'

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Tyrann Mathieu saw all the zeroes in Jamal Adams' new contract and may have realized something's not adding up in his negotiations with the Chiefs.

Mathieu tweeted the "disrespect is noted" in response to a tweet mentioning the deal in relation to his extension talks:

Adams' new four-year, $70 million contract makes him the NFL's highest-paid safety on a per-year basis.

Mathieu is currently in the last season of a contract that has an average annual value of $14 million. The four-time All-Pro has become one of the NFL's best safeties in Kansas City and warrants a sizable raise off that number.

However, it should be noted that Adams is four years younger than Mathieu. It's likely Mathieu's next contract will feature the tail end of his prime and post-prime years. Teams aren't typically in the business of paying for past performance, so it's possible the Chiefs are doing a little projecting forward in their extension talks.