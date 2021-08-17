X

    Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu on Jamal Adams' $70M Contract: 'The Disrespect is Noted'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    Tyrann Mathieu saw all the zeroes in Jamal Adams' new contract and may have realized something's not adding up in his negotiations with the Chiefs.

    Mathieu tweeted the "disrespect is noted" in response to a tweet mentioning the deal in relation to his extension talks:

    Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era

    Oh plz. The disrespect is noted.

    Adams' new four-year, $70 million contract makes him the NFL's highest-paid safety on a per-year basis.

    Mathieu is currently in the last season of a contract that has an average annual value of $14 million. The four-time All-Pro has become one of the NFL's best safeties in Kansas City and warrants a sizable raise off that number.

    However, it should be noted that Adams is four years younger than Mathieu. It's likely Mathieu's next contract will feature the tail end of his prime and post-prime years. Teams aren't typically in the business of paying for past performance, so it's possible the Chiefs are doing a little projecting forward in their extension talks. 

