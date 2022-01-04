New Year's Resolutions for Every Top 25 College Football Team

2 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

20. Houston: Spend More Time with Family

No, we're not talking about visiting relatives. The program will join the Big 12 as soon as the 2023 season, so this upcoming recruiting cycle is enormously important. Starting yesterday, Dana Holgorsen and his staff must be in the living rooms of blue-chip prospects a whole lot more regularly. Otherwise, the transition to the Big 12 could be a struggle.

19. Clemson: Try Something New

Dabo Swinney hired Brent Venables as the defensive coordinator in 2012 and promoted Tony Elliott to offensive coordinator in 2015. They oversaw the beginning of a dynasty. And now, they're leading programs at Oklahoma and Virginia, respectively. Even though Swinney chose in-house replacements for both coordinators, it's a fresh era in Clemson.

18. NC State: Travel More

Dave Doeren has built a consistent winner at NC State. Outside of the home stadium, though, the Wolf Pack are still learning to win. Since the 2017 season—a five-year sample—NC State is 27-6 in Raleigh (including 7-0 in 2021) but 12-17 anywhere else.

17. Wake Forest: Lose Weight

Turnovers are the easiest way to drag a team down. When the Deacs impressively raced to an 8-0 start, they committed just seven giveaways. As the competition level increased, so did the number of turnovers. Wake Forest yielded possession 13 times in the last six games and managed a 3-3 record in that stretch.

16. Oklahoma: Send Handwritten Letters

If that's what it takes to keep Caleb Williams, do that. Immediately after OU coach Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, the rumor mill churned out whispers of a reunion with the standout freshman quarterback. Following the Alamo Bowl win, Williams didn't tell reporters if he's staying in Norman or considering the transfer portal. But the Sooners certainly would prefer if Williams is back in 2022.