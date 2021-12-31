Winners and Losers of the College Football Playoff Semifinals

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The 2021 College Football Playoff kicked off Friday, featuring No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

The Crimson Tide dominated the Bearcats from the start and headed to the locker room with a 17-3 lead at halftime of the early game.

Alabama didn't exactly slow down in the second half. The Tide's defense held Cincy to just one field goal in the third quarter, and Bryce Young and the offense scored a touchdown early in the fourth to help take a 24-6 lead. Bama added a field goal to win 27-6 and earn its sixth national title game appearance since the playoff began in 2014.

Let's run through the winners and losers of Friday's action.