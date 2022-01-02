Under Armour All-America Game Roster 2022: List of Recruits and Top Prospects

0 of 3

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Between the College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship each season, the Under Armour All-America Game slides into the spotlight.

Every year, dozens of future standouts assemble for a week of high-level competition at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. In 2022, the practices lead to the much-anticipated exhibition down the road at Camping World Stadium.

As always, there is plenty of star power. And some of the players are ready to reveal their college commitments too.

From broadcast information and rosters to top prospects and announcements to watch, we've got everything you need to know about the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.