Under Armour All-America Game Roster 2022: List of Recruits and Top ProspectsJanuary 2, 2022
Under Armour All-America Game Roster 2022: List of Recruits and Top Prospects
Between the College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship each season, the Under Armour All-America Game slides into the spotlight.
Every year, dozens of future standouts assemble for a week of high-level competition at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. In 2022, the practices lead to the much-anticipated exhibition down the road at Camping World Stadium.
As always, there is plenty of star power. And some of the players are ready to reveal their college commitments too.
From broadcast information and rosters to top prospects and announcements to watch, we've got everything you need to know about the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.
Broadcast Info and Full Rosters
When: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
TV: ESPN2
Stream: ESPN
Full Rosters
Available on Under Armour Next.
Top Prospects
Travis Hunter, CB (No. 1 overall prospect)
You'll be hearing this name for several years. After committing to Florida State in March 2020, Travis Hunter rose to No. 1 overall in this cycle. And in the Early Signing Period, he shocked the college football world and flipped to FCS school Jackson State.
Walter Nolen, DT (No. 2)
The 6'4", 325-pounder is the headliner of Texas A&M's spectacular recruiting haul. Entering the All-American games, the Aggies boast the nation's top-ranked class. Walter Nolen racked up 93 tackles with 28 for loss and 17 sacks as a senior in high school.
Luther Burden, WR (No. 3)
Once committed to Oklahoma, Luther Burden eventually chose Missouri and became a cornerstone pledge. He's the second-best commit in program history, trailing only Dorial Green-Beckham.
Travis Shaw, DL (No. 4)
North Carolina landed a pair of 5-star players in the 2021 cycle, and Travis Shaw is poised to bolster the Tar Heels' defensive line right away. The in-state product registered 59 tackles for loss with 18 sacks during his last three years of high school.
Scheduled Commitments
Harold Perkins, LB (No. 5)
Although he's slated to announce a decision at the game, Harold Perkins might not have an official choice just yet. According to Brian Dohn of 247Sports, the linebacker is considering LSU, Texas and Texas A&M but plans to visit Florida, Miami and USC before the traditional signing period in February.
Omari Abor, Edge (No. 38)
Similar to Perkins, Omari Abor is expected to take official visits following this announcement too. Ohio State is the longtime favorite, but Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU remain in the hunt.
Jovantae Barnes, RB (No. 116)
In contrast, Jovantae Barnes seems to be nearing a decision. While he also visited Alabama and Utah, the 4-star running back is expected to reveal his choice between Florida State, Oklahoma and USC at the beginning of the All-America game.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.