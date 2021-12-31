College Football Championship 2021: Semifinals Odds and Playoff Predictions

2 of 3

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Alabama is by far the program with the most College Football Playoff experience in this year's field. Meanwhile, not only has Cincinnati never been to the CFP, but there had never been a Group of Five school to make it until the Bearcats this season.

While the Crimson Tide have the edge in experience, anything can happen once these two teams take the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, it's hard to imagine that head coach Nick Saban's squad won't be much more prepared and ready to handle the big-game atmosphere that will fill the stadium.

Even though Alabama wasn't quite as dominant during the regular season as it was in recent years, it enters the CFP with plenty of momentum. The Tide pulled out a four-overtime victory against Auburn to close the regular season, then became the first team to take down Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama's roster is loaded with top-tier talent, including some players who appeared in last year's CFP and sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, who is the first Crimson Tide QB to win the prestigious award. Cincinnati may have the No. 2 pass defense in the country, but it hasn't faced a unit like this one yet.

And even though Young and the Tide have been quite successful this season, they're still focused on the big goals that lie ahead.

"What I won was about what I've done in the past and what we've done as a team in the past, which is great, but that doesn't entitle me to anything in the future," Young said, per The Athletic's Aaron Suttles.

But Alabama isn't done winning yet. Expect the Crimson Tide to jump out to a sizable lead early, as their offense will overwhelm the Bearcats in the first half. From there, Alabama will be comfortable playing ahead, as it will keep Cincinnati from getting close enough for a comeback attempt.

Prediction: Alabama 38, Cincinnati 17