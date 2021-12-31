Fiesta Bowl 2022: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame

0 of 4

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The Fiesta Bowl may not be one of the two games serving as College Football Playoff semifinals this season, but it should still be an exciting matchup between a pair of top-10 teams that have a combined three losses in 2021.

No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) and No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) will be facing off on New Year's Day at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Though only one of those teams will end the season with a New Year's Six bowl victory, it's been a successful year for both programs.

The Fighting Irish's lone loss came against Cincinnati on Oct. 2, and they have won seven straight games since then. The Cowboys went 11-1 during the regular season and made it to the Big 12 Championship Game, which they lost 21-16 to Baylor.

Here's a look at the key info for the Fiesta Bowl, along with several players in the matchup you should consider playing in your daily fantasy lineup Saturday.