Fiesta Bowl 2022: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Oklahoma State vs. Notre DameDecember 31, 2021
Fiesta Bowl 2022: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame
The Fiesta Bowl may not be one of the two games serving as College Football Playoff semifinals this season, but it should still be an exciting matchup between a pair of top-10 teams that have a combined three losses in 2021.
No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) and No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) will be facing off on New Year's Day at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Though only one of those teams will end the season with a New Year's Six bowl victory, it's been a successful year for both programs.
The Fighting Irish's lone loss came against Cincinnati on Oct. 2, and they have won seven straight games since then. The Cowboys went 11-1 during the regular season and made it to the Big 12 Championship Game, which they lost 21-16 to Baylor.
Here's a look at the key info for the Fiesta Bowl, along with several players in the matchup you should consider playing in your daily fantasy lineup Saturday.
Game Information, Odds
Fiesta Bowl Info
Date: Saturday, Jan. 1
Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN app
Game Odds
Spread: Notre Dame -2.5
Over/Under: 44.5 total points
Moneyline: Notre Dame -125 (bet $125 to win $100); Oklahoma State +105 (bet $100 to win $105)
Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame
Throughout the 2021 season, Jack Coan has been a consistent leader for Notre Dame's offense. And he saved his best work for late in the year.
Over the Fighting Irish's last three regular-season games, Coan had seven touchdown passes and a rushing score. He threw for 285 and 345 yards in the final two contests. He's had a TD pass in seven straight games, and there was only one contest in which he didn't have a scoring throw this season.
In the Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame will be without its leading rusher, as junior running back Kyren Williams opted out of the game to prepare for the 2022 NFL draft. So the Fighting Irish may rely on Coan and their passing attack to power the offense.
So feel confident playing Coan in DFS, as he has a high floor with the potential for a big game if the Fiesta Bowl turns into an offensive shootout.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma State
When Jaylen Warren gets going, Oklahoma State has no problem sticking with the hot hand and continually giving the ball to its redshirt senior running back. He had four games with 27 or more carries this season, and he had more than 30 in three of those.
Warren rushed for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season, but he missed the Big 12 Championship Game because of an ankle injury. However, it appears he will be ready to go for the Fiesta Bowl.
"I'm 100 percent right now," Warren said, per Jason Elmquist of the Stillwater News Press. "I feel good."
That means Warren may come out and have some success early Saturday, which could lead to a big performance. Because of that, he's among the top running backs who will be in action on New Year's Day, making him worthy of strong DFS consideration.
Braden Lenzy, WR, Notre Dame
If you're looking for a DFS sleeper Saturday, Notre Dame senior wide receiver Braden Lenzy could be a player to consider. He hasn't put up huge numbers this season (25 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns) but could be set for a solid showing in the Fiesta Bowl.
Lenzy has scored a touchdown in two of the Fighting Irish's past three games and had one of his best showings in their regular-season finale against Stanford, recording four catches for 49 yards and a score.
While you shouldn't expect a huge performance from Lenzy, there's a decent chance that he and Coan could connect for a touchdown pass at some point Saturday.
If you spend high at other lineup spots, Lenzy could be a nice low-cost receiver to consider playing in DFS.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.