Orange Bowl 2021: Final Odds and Prediction for Georgia vs. Michigan

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

In a battle of 12-1 teams, the 2021 Orange Bowl will host the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines for a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve.

Georgia recently lost in the SEC Championship Game but enters the matchup as a touchdown favorite. Michigan, though, will invade Hard Rock Stadium as a confident team after celebrating the program's first Big Ten title in 17 years.

Most importantly, the winner will advance to the national championship and meet either Alabama or Cincinnati.

Beyond the broadcast info and latest odds, we've highlighted a key potential absence for Michigan and offered a prediction for which team emerges victorious at the Orange Bowl.