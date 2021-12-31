Orange Bowl 2021: Final Odds and Prediction for Georgia vs. MichiganDecember 31, 2021
Orange Bowl 2021: Final Odds and Prediction for Georgia vs. Michigan
In a battle of 12-1 teams, the 2021 Orange Bowl will host the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines for a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve.
Georgia recently lost in the SEC Championship Game but enters the matchup as a touchdown favorite. Michigan, though, will invade Hard Rock Stadium as a confident team after celebrating the program's first Big Ten title in 17 years.
Most importantly, the winner will advance to the national championship and meet either Alabama or Cincinnati.
Beyond the broadcast info and latest odds, we've highlighted a key potential absence for Michigan and offered a prediction for which team emerges victorious at the Orange Bowl.
Game Info and Odds
When: Friday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
TV: ESPN
Stream: WatchESPN
Spread (via DraftKings): Georgia -7.5
Total: 45
Moneyline: Georgia -300 (bet $300 to win $100); Michigan +235 (bet $100 to win $235)
Michigan Hoping for Key Defender
Michigan has enjoyed some incredible injury luck in 2021. However, the Wolverines are holding out hope to avoid last-minute bad news on star safety Daxton Hill.
Of course, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh isn't offering much help.
"His status is questionable," he told reporters about Hill. "He's working through something right now. We'll know more today." Pressed for clarification, Harbaugh said Hill is not in Florida but might arrive before the game. Or might not.
So, there's that!
Hill would be an enormous loss because he primarily lines up as a nickelback and is a reliable player in both coverage and defending the run. The junior is second on the Wolverines with 65 tackles (4.5 for loss) and has otherwise posted eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Without him, Michigan could turn to freshmen R.J. Moten and Rod Moore to replace Hill's snaps.
Prediction
Given the uncertainty of Hill's situation, we'll operate under the assumption he's available to play. While the prediction wouldn't change, the level of confidence in picking Georgia would rise if Hill cannot suit up for the Wolverines.
The biggest key for Michigan is the offensive line, which has ceded an FBS-low 27 tackles for loss this season. This strength must propel the Wolverines in a tough matchup.
Georgia's reputation on defense took a sizable hit during the SEC title game, but the unit has surrendered only 2.6 yards per carry. If you can slow Michigan's rushing attack—a task, for the record, that is easier said than done—the Wolverines will struggle. Look at the uncomfortable games against Rutgers, Michigan State and Penn State.
However, expecting a blowout seems ill-advised. Georgia's offense isn't an overpowering group, and quarterback Stetson Bennett is inconsistent at best.
Michigan covers the generous 7.5-point spread, but Georgia is the straight-up pick in this showdown.