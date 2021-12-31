    Orange Bowl 2021: Final Odds and Prediction for Georgia vs. Michigan

    David KenyonFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2021

      Julio Cortez/Associated Press

      In a battle of 12-1 teams, the 2021 Orange Bowl will host the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines for a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve.

      Georgia recently lost in the SEC Championship Game but enters the matchup as a touchdown favorite. Michigan, though, will invade Hard Rock Stadium as a confident team after celebrating the program's first Big Ten title in 17 years.

      Most importantly, the winner will advance to the national championship and meet either Alabama or Cincinnati.

      Beyond the broadcast info and latest odds, we've highlighted a key potential absence for Michigan and offered a prediction for which team emerges victorious at the Orange Bowl.

    Game Info and Odds

      Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

      When: Friday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET

      Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

      TV: ESPN

      Stream: WatchESPN

      Spread (via DraftKings): Georgia -7.5

      Total: 45

      Moneyline: Georgia -300 (bet $300 to win $100); Michigan +235 (bet $100 to win $235)

    Michigan Hoping for Key Defender

      Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

      Michigan has enjoyed some incredible injury luck in 2021. However, the Wolverines are holding out hope to avoid last-minute bad news on star safety Daxton Hill.

      Of course, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh isn't offering much help.

      "His status is questionable," he told reporters about Hill. "He's working through something right now. We'll know more today." Pressed for clarification, Harbaugh said Hill is not in Florida but might arrive before the game. Or might not.

      So, there's that!

      Hill would be an enormous loss because he primarily lines up as a nickelback and is a reliable player in both coverage and defending the run. The junior is second on the Wolverines with 65 tackles (4.5 for loss) and has otherwise posted eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

      Without him, Michigan could turn to freshmen R.J. Moten and Rod Moore to replace Hill's snaps.

    Prediction

      John Bazemore/Associated Press

      Given the uncertainty of Hill's situation, we'll operate under the assumption he's available to play. While the prediction wouldn't change, the level of confidence in picking Georgia would rise if Hill cannot suit up for the Wolverines.

      The biggest key for Michigan is the offensive line, which has ceded an FBS-low 27 tackles for loss this season. This strength must propel the Wolverines in a tough matchup.

      Georgia's reputation on defense took a sizable hit during the SEC title game, but the unit has surrendered only 2.6 yards per carry. If you can slow Michigan's rushing attacka task, for the record, that is easier said than donethe Wolverines will struggle. Look at the uncomfortable games against Rutgers, Michigan State and Penn State.

      However, expecting a blowout seems ill-advised. Georgia's offense isn't an overpowering group, and quarterback Stetson Bennett is inconsistent at best.

      Michigan covers the generous 7.5-point spread, but Georgia is the straight-up pick in this showdown.

