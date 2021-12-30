Rose Bowl 2022: Examining Key Stats, Matchups for Utah vs. Ohio State

2 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State's receiving corps is going to face a challenge in the Rose Bowl. Not only does Utah have a strong pass defense, but the unit will be without two of its best players for the matchup as well.

Junior Garrett Wilson and senior Chris Olave both opted out of the game to prepare for the 2022 NFL draft. That means the Buckeyes will be without two of their top three wide receivers, leaving only sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the team in catches (80) and receiving yards (1,259).

If Ohio State is going to have success moving the ball through the air, redshirt quarterback C.J. Stroud will have to get some other receivers in the mix because the Utes could take away Smith-Njigba and make things tougher on the Buckeyes offense.

Among the receivers who could step up and serve bigger roles are sophomore Julian Fleming and true freshmen Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

"They've been anxious all year to play," Stroud said, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. "This is their opportunity to go out there and prove what they can do. I'm definitely excited for them to go out there and have some fun."

The young Ohio State receivers will be facing a tough test, as Utah ranks 24th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (195.3). But these unproven Buckeyes will be looking to leave a strong impression on the program heading into the offseason.

It also helps that they will be catching passes from Stroud, who was one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy this season.

However, if Utah's secondary can shut down this group, Ohio State might find it a challenge to have offensive success, meaning this matchup could dictate the outcome of the Rose Bowl.