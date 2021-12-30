Rose Bowl 2022: Examining Key Stats, Matchups for Utah vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl 2022: Examining Key Stats, Matchups for Utah vs. Ohio StateDecember 30, 2021
Ohio State is no stranger to the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes have played in the prestigious game 15 times before, and when they kick off Saturday, it will mark their second appearance in a span of four seasons.
Opponent Utah, meanwhile, has never contested the Rose Bowl. But after winning the Pac-12 championship this season, the Utes are headed to Pasadena, California, and will look to take down Ohio State to cap their impressive 2021 campaign with a big win.
The Buckeyes were a top College Football Playoff contender before they lost at Michigan in their regular-season finale, which cost them a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. But they can still notch a notable bowl victory by taking down Utah.
Here's a look at some key stats and matchups to watch heading into the Rose Bowl.
Key Stats
- First in the country in points per game (45.5).
- First in the country in total yards per game (551.4).
- Fourth in the country in passing yards per game (364.9).
- Third in the country in third-down conversion percentage (52.7).
- Tied for ninth in the country in turnover margin (plus-10).
- QB C.J. Stroud: 3,862 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, five interceptions.
- 19th in the country in points per game (35.5).
- 13th in the country in rushing yards per game (216.1).
- Eighth in the country in third-down conversion percentage (48.7).
- 11th in the country in total yards allowed per game (315.4).
- RB Tavion Thomas: 1,041 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns.
Ohio State
Utah
Ohio State WRs vs. Utah Secondary
Ohio State's receiving corps is going to face a challenge in the Rose Bowl. Not only does Utah have a strong pass defense, but the unit will be without two of its best players for the matchup as well.
Junior Garrett Wilson and senior Chris Olave both opted out of the game to prepare for the 2022 NFL draft. That means the Buckeyes will be without two of their top three wide receivers, leaving only sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the team in catches (80) and receiving yards (1,259).
If Ohio State is going to have success moving the ball through the air, redshirt quarterback C.J. Stroud will have to get some other receivers in the mix because the Utes could take away Smith-Njigba and make things tougher on the Buckeyes offense.
Among the receivers who could step up and serve bigger roles are sophomore Julian Fleming and true freshmen Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.
"They've been anxious all year to play," Stroud said, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. "This is their opportunity to go out there and prove what they can do. I'm definitely excited for them to go out there and have some fun."
The young Ohio State receivers will be facing a tough test, as Utah ranks 24th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (195.3). But these unproven Buckeyes will be looking to leave a strong impression on the program heading into the offseason.
It also helps that they will be catching passes from Stroud, who was one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy this season.
However, if Utah's secondary can shut down this group, Ohio State might find it a challenge to have offensive success, meaning this matchup could dictate the outcome of the Rose Bowl.
Utah RB Tavion Thomas vs. Ohio State Defensive Front
Tavion Thomas spent his first two college seasons at Cincinnati. Then he transferred to Independence Community College before heading to Utah ahead of the 2021 campaign. However, there was once a time when the talented running back had hoped he would be playing at Ohio State.
A native of Dayton, Ohio, Thomas had planned to sign with the Buckeyes in 2018, but they wanted him to start at a junior college. He opted to go to Cincinnati instead, choosing to immediately play at the FBS level.
"That was really kind of hard for me," Thomas said, per Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch. "When they said that, I’m like, 'Man, am I not worthy enough?' I had doubts in my mind and stuff like that."
It's worked out for Thomas, who has had an impressive season for the Utes. In 12 games, he's rushed for 1,041 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's gotten into the end zone in each of his past eight contests, scoring 18 touchdowns over that span.
However, Thomas is going to face a challenge in the Rose Bowl going up against Ohio State's defensive front. The Buckeyes are allowing only 118.5 rushing yards per game, which puts them 19th-best in the country.
If Utah can find a way to get Thomas going, then it should bode well for its offense. He's had no trouble getting into the end zone, especially late in the regular season, which could help the Utes find a way to take down the Buckeyes on Saturday.
So it will be interesting to see how this matchup turns out. Because if Ohio State can shut down Thomas, that could help it secure a Rose Bowl victory.