76ers' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2022

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers could be frustrating to watch when they had Ben Simmons on the court.

Turns out, seeing them without Simmons—or whatever players he could bring back in a trade—is no picnic, either.

The Sixers, who last season led the NBA's Eastern Conference, find themselves sixth in the conference standings and precariously close to a spot in the play-in tournament.

There's obviously a lot of season left, but the 76ers have struggled enough to think a trade might be needed to snap them out of this funk. Since they have some compelling trade chips—none greater than Simmons since Joel Embiid is obviously off-limits—they could make a ton of noise between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

As they probe deeper into trade season, the following three areas should have the attention of Philadelphia's decision-makers.