3 Ways Packers Can Fix Their Defense Before Playoffs

1 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Green Bay gave up its highest rushing total of the season to the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.

The Nick Chubb-led ground attack posted 219 rushing yards on the Packers defense in the failed attempt to win at Lambeau Field.

The Packers could have seen the high concession coming after it allowed two of its five highest rushing totals in Weeks 14 and 15. The Baltimore Ravens ran for 143 yards and the Chicago Bears totaled 137 yards on the ground.

The gashes in the rushing defense are concerning because of the potential matchups that await in the postseason.

All of the teams currently in the NFC playoff positions boast strong rushing attacks. Green Bay could be matched up with Leonard Fournette, James Conner, or the team approaches of the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles in the second round if the current standings hold.

Green Bay made up for its shaky rushing defense by forcing seven turnovers against the Browns and Bears, but if it can't get takeaways in the postseason, it needs to find better ways to slow down the run.

The Packers have the perfect matchup in Week 17 to contain the run better. The Minnesota Vikings have six games with 130 or more rushing yards this season.

If the Packers slow down the Vikings' ground game, it will be a positive sign toward potential progression in the postseason.