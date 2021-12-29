3 Ways Cowboys Can Avoid Letdown After Clinching NFC East

1 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Cowboys are still alive for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC because of their fantastic record within the conference.

The NFC East champion is 9-1 in NFC play. That mark is much better than most of the top playoff contenders and one game above what the Green Bay Packers have done.

Dallas could finish the regular season with an 11-1 record inside the NFC if it beats Arizona and Philadelphia, two likely outcomes based off the current play of those franchises.

Arizona is trending in the wrong direction. The Cardinals dropped out of the NFC West lead and into the No. 5 seed in the NFC with their loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Philadelphia is playing better than the Cardinals, but it still has plenty of flaws. The Eagles needed a second-half surge to break free from the New York Giants in Week 16.

Dallas needs to take care of its own business and then hope the Packers slip up against either the Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions to grab the No. 1 seed.

A loss to Minnesota is possible since the Vikings need a victory to remain in the hunt for a NFC wild-card spot after its defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

Asking the Lions to beat Aaron Rodgers and Co. is more of a challenging task, so Dallas' No. 1 seed hopes could come down to Week 17.