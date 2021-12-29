Orange Bowl 2021: Predictions for Top Prospects in Georgia vs. Michigan

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Georgia's defense was dominant for much of the 2021 season. Michigan has also been strong on the defensive side of the ball, as its unit was powered by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who could end up getting selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

So it wouldn't be a surprise if Friday's Orange Bowl matchup between the Bulldogs and Wolverines ends up being a low-scoring affair that features some impressive defense being played on both sides. And that's because both units are loaded up with future NFL talent.

This is a high-stakes matchup, as the Orange Bowl is one of the two games serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal this year. The winner will advance to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 10. So the top draft prospects in Friday's game will be looking to extend their college career by another game before turning pro.

Here's a look at several top draft prospects who will be playing in this year's Orange Bowl, along with predictions for how they'll fare in the matchup.