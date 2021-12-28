3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 16 Win

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins won their seventh straight contest on Monday night to put themselves in position for a playoff push. They handled the New Orleans Saints in a physical and absence-impacted game that featured rookie quarterback Ian Book in for the Saints.

The Dolphins harassed Book all game long, sacking him eight times and snagging two interceptions—one which Nik Needham returned for the game's first touchdown.

It was a dominant defensive performance by Miami, and while the offense wasn't overly impressive, Tua Tagovailoa and Co. did enough for the decisive 20-3 win. For now, the Dolphins move into the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

It's remarkable that Miami is in a playoff position after starting the season 1-7, and it's becoming clear that the Dolphins shouldn't hit the panic button with Tagovailoa or coach Brian Flores in the offseason. Here's what else we learned during Miami's Week 16 win.