Orange Bowl 2021: Schedule, Top Storylines to Follow in Georgia vs. Michigan

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Georgia may have been the most dominant team in the country for most of the 2021 season, but it's the only one of the four programs in the College Football Playoff that isn't a conference champion. That's because the Bulldogs were knocked off by Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

However, Georgia still got invited to the CFP, marking its second Playoff appearance in program history. And it will look to bounce back and keep its impressive season going when it takes on Michigan in the Orange Bowl, a CFP semifinal contest, on Friday. The Bulldogs and Wolverines will kick off on New Year's Eve at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This will be only the third time that Georgia and Michigan have faced off, and the first since 1965. The winner will go on to face either Alabama or Cincinnati, the two teams competing in the Cotton Bowl, in the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 10.

Here are some of the top storylines to follow heading into Friday's Orange Bowl matchup.