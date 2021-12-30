Ranking the Best Alabama Players over the Last 10 Years

0 of 13

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide were already one of college football's most decorated football programs before Nick Saban arrived, and he's built an extraordinary dynasty.

The past 10 years have been especially incredible. Dating back to 2011, the Tide have won five national titles, and they are playing for another one this year. There have been some unbelievable players too.

Picking the best ones is an arduous task, but we've ranked the best Bama players over the past decade.

This list focuses on their full collegiate careers, and while statistics, awards and All-America honors play a factor, this ranking takes into account every aspect from talent to production to leadership. Sometimes, stats don't tell the full story.

In order for a player to make this list, the majority of his career must fall into the 2011-21 window. NFL accolades (or lack thereof) have no bearing on the rankings. If a case arises in which a current player is on the list, his presence here may be lower than what it would be if he'd already finished his college career, so some trajectory projection is involved.

For example, Bryce Young and Will Anderson—while certainly deserving of being here—likely would surge up the list if their time in Tuscaloosa were over.

How good are the guys on this list? Players like Calvin Ridley, AJ McCarron, Mac Jones, T.J. Yeldon, Damien Harris, Henry Ruggs III, Evan Neal, Jonah Williams, Quinnen Williams, Jaylen Waddle and Marlon Humphrey didn't quite make it. Let's take a look at who did.