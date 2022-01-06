The Best Player Every NFL Team Could Potentially Add in 2022

0 of 32

The NFL landscape could dramatically change next offseason.

With the salary cap increasing by $25.7 million across the board, a couple of disgruntled superstar quarterbacks possibly switching teams and the normal movement between squads thanks to free agency, the draft and trades will make the coming months as interesting as they've ever been.

Will Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers? If Rodgers leaves, does Davante Adams follow or go elsewhere? Could Russell Wilson play for someone other than the Seattle Seahawks? Who will be the No. 1 overall draft pick in a class that doesn't have a premier quarterback prospect?

The answers to these questions, plus many more, will define the league and how it progresses into 2022 and beyond.



Every front office will have a plan. Each plan will have a starting point. Those starting points are likely optimal pathways for the building process. And therein lies the question every team will ask itself: Who should we prioritize and target?

The following options are the best additions based on each team's needs congruent with its financial realities.