3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 16 Win

Rusty Jones/Associated Press

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a Super Bowl championship at the end of the 2020 season—the first year of the Tom Brady era—the team didn't accomplish one of its goals: win the NFC South title.

In 2021, the Buccaneers have crossed that accomplishment off their list for the first time in more than a decade. With a 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Tampa Bay clinched its first NFC South title since the 2007 season.

It was a bounce-back performance for the Bucs, who failed to clinch the division in Week 15 after losing 9-0 to the New Orleans Saints. On Sunday, Tampa Bay amassed 391 total yards and scored 22 unanswered points over the game's final 32 minutes and 40 seconds.

Here are three takeaways from the Buccaneers' Week 16 win.