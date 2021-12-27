3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 16 Win

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers took another step toward claiming the NFC's No. 1 seed on Saturday. It wasn't pretty, and the Packers needed a little good fortune to outlast the Cleveland Browns, but Green Bay picked up its 12th win of the season.

Green Bay cannot take its foot off of the proverbial gas pedal, though. Three teams in the NFC have 11 wins, and the Packers cannot clinch the top seed until Week 18. The Dallas Cowboys pose a particularly dangerous threat as they have a better conference record.

The Packers have lost two conference games, the Cowboys, only one.

Green Bay must win out to guarantee that it earns a first-round playoff bye. That's entirely possible with winnable games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions left on the slate. However, Saturday's narrow win did nothing to suggest that it's a foregone conclusion.

Here's what we learned during the Packers 24-22 win in Week 16.