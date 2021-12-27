Orange Bowl 2021: Individual Matchups to Watch in Georgia vs. Michigan

0 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines will square off in the 2021 Orange Bowl on Friday with a national championship game appearance on the line.

It's a matchup of two of the best teams college football has to offer this year. And just as styles make fights, individual matchups can define games.

Both teams have talent all over the field. Michigan won the Big Ten, with the one blemish on its record coming from an upset loss to Michigan State. Georgia was dominant all year until losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Michigan will be looking for its first national championship appearance since the inception of the BCS in 1998. Georgia is on the hunt for its first national title since 1980, its first championship game since the 2017 season and potentially some revenge if it gets a rematch with Alabama.

Here are the individual matchups that will factor heavily into the final result.