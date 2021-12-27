B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Bowl Season, Part 2

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bowl season is rolling right along. The most recent week brought eight matchups around the college football landscape and included one of the wildest juxtapositions possible.

Immediately after a quarterback put together a record-setting day, he decided to transfer. Amazing, really.

Plus, at this stage of the year, we try to mostly highlight the positive developments. But an inauspicious end to Florida's once-promising season—five losses in the last seven contests, including to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl—merits an epilogue.

Sorry 'bout your luck, Gators.

Part 1 of bowl season awards covered games on Dec. 18-19, and this edition includes the matchups from Dec. 20-25.