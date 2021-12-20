B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Bowl Season, Part 1

1 of 6

Move over, Joe Burrow. There's a new QB in charge.

While the 2019 campaign for the former LSU star is still arguably the finest year in college football history, Burrow is no longer atop the single-season list for touchdown passes. Bailey Zappe surpassed Burrow during the Boca Raton Bowl and also leaping 2003 Texas Tech's B.J. Symons for the single-season passing yardage mark.

On this particular day, Zappe racked up 422 yards and six touchdowns to lift the Hilltoppers past Appalachian State 59-38. The victory capped an incredible year for the Houston Baptist transfer.

More notably, however, he finished the season with 5,967 yards and 62 scores. Zappe eclipsed the previous records of 60 touchdowns (Burrow) and 5,833 yards (Symons).

"It's been the best year of my life," Zappe told reporters afterward.

Since he's now a likely selection in the upcoming NFL draft, hopefully 2022 will be good to Zappe, too.